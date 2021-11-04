lessons in self-love and empowerment that he has given us

Emma Watson is one of the most famous celebrities, who to his young age has achieved a successful career.

We knew her from 11 years in his role as Hermione, one of the three main protagonists of Harry Potter.

From there we saw his strength, charisma, and power, as she gave life to a brilliant young witch and gifted student.

Since then, it became a inspiration, and throughout his career has fought for gender equality and women’s rights.

Emma has always raised its voice to achieve an inclusion of women in a macho world, in fact, it is UN Goodwill Ambassador.

Therefore, he has given us great lessons and it has inspired us to fight for our dreams and get where we want to go.

Empowerment Lessons Emma Watson Has Given Us

Age does not prevent you from achieving your goals

If something made it clear to us Emma the thing is your success does not depend on your age, it is never too early or too late.

You can achieve big goals from an early age, and also at 50 and over, the important thing is to always do what you want and go after your dreams, no matter what else.

Love yourself as you are

The actress has taught us that each woman is unique, different, and we must love ourselves as we are, without changing anything about ourselves to please someone or fit into society.

With her Hermione character she showed it, well She was a strong and studious girl, and she never changed. “One message for girls is that it’s okay to be a bit bossy, it’s okay to be studious and nerdy,” the actress said in an interview.

Nothing is impossible

The famous has not only achieved a successful acting career, also graduated from English Literature at Brown University at age 24, and it is a social activist, model, dancer, and singer.

The young woman shows that There are no impossible, you can be what you want and achieve what you want if you fight for it and believe in yourself.

Believe in yourself and do not let yourself be overcome by fear

The fear should never defeat you, and for this, it is important that you always believe in yourself and what you are capable of achieving.

The famous one has made it clear that It is okay to be afraid, but the important thing is to overcome it and face itWell, if you don’t, you will never succeed.