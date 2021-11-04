Leonardo DiCaprio and Prince Charles together at a Stella McCartney exhibition for COP26

Prince Charles of England and Leonardo DiCaprio have met for the first time when they attended a special event with Stella McCartney. Both of them, who are great defenders of the environment, were able to carry on a conversation while the designer offered them a guided tour of your exhibition at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow, where the international summit on climate change is held. In addition to seeing all the items in this sustainable exhibit, including luxury handbags made from lab-grown mushroom leather and futuristic football boots made solely from plant fibers, the son of Elizabeth II and the protagonist of The wolf of Wall Street they were able to chat with some industry experts on how to stop the use of leather and animal skins in the fashion world to curb pollution.

The Prince of Wales, Leonardo DiCaprio and Stella McCartney were talking for about ten minutes in which the designer, who was the creator of the second wedding dress of the Duchess of Sussex, expressed how the world of fashion is one of the most harmful to the environment. “What I’m doing here is trying to provide sustainable solutions, technologies and a better way of doing things.“explained the artist during the event.”I can’t believe you’re the only person in the industry doing this and I think I’m a bit stunned that I don’t have more colleagues joining forces with me.“replied the actor, surprised by what McCartney said.

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the biggest climate change activists and works on several documentaries on animal poaching and the environment, as well as being a representative of the United Nations in 2014. But not only that, the Oscar-winning performer for The reborn has produced several projects in which he has made it clear how committed he is.

In addition to And we go green, a work that addresses climate change, not from its serious consequences, but from the perspective of people, in 2016 the actor produced the documentary Before the flood, where he presented himself as a United Nations messenger of peace, touring various regions of the planet and highlighting the serious effects of climate change in the places where he went. The interpreter of Blood diamonds what’s more He is the creator since 1998 of a foundation that bears his name and that is dedicated to protecting the diversity of indigenous species, as well as the last virgin places in the world.

