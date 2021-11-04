Leonardo Di Caprio: ‘I spent the best five days of my life diving in Cocos Island’

On Tuesday, November 2, actor Leonardo Di Caprio stole the spotlight among those attending the United Nations Climate Change Summit, which is held in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

The movie star, known for movies like Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street and more recently Once upon a time in hollywood met with the president of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, in the pavilion of the Royal Botanic Gardens.

President Alvarado holds a series of meetings to support the environmental agenda, including meetings like the one he had with Leonardo Di Caprio. Photo: courtesy of the Presidential House

In this space, the actor told the President that he enjoyed the best five days of his life on Cocos Island.

President Alvarado made the conversation public with a tweet.

# COP26 I met with @laurenepowell, we discussed the need to expand the protection of maritime corridors, highlighting Isla del Coco I was present @LeoDiCaprio, who said that the best 5 days of his life were spent in the “jewel” 🏝 del Coco 🇨🇷 unique beauty in the 🌍 pic.twitter.com/WiZ2DXSOjV – Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) November 2, 2021

Laurene Powel, a social and environmental protection promoter, also participated in the meeting, and topics such as the need for financing to expand the protection of maritime corridors were discussed, among which the waters of Isla del Coco stand out, from which the anecdote was derived. of the actor Di Caprio.

“I spent the best five days of my life diving in Cocos Island”, details a press release by the Presidential House, where it is stated that the actor expressed his support for the protection of what he called “a jewel” for The humanity.

In 2016, when Di Caprio won the Oscar, his speech was a wake-up call to counter climate change. Photo: Jordan Strauss (Jordan Strauss)

This is not the first time that Di Caprio has spoken about Costa Rican natural wonders. In July 2020, he shared a CNN story about how the country stopped deforestation and managed to reverse it.

In addition, in 2019, it recognized Costa Rica and Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, who was then Minister of Environment and Energy, for their leadership in the initiative “Five great forests of Mesoamerica” ​​and their climate commitments.