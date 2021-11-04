Lee Min Ho in Los Angeles with Lee Jung Jae, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lee Byung Hun | 2021 Art + Film Gala | Asian culture

Minoz will see again Lee Min Ho in America. Months after returning to South Korea after completing the filming of Pachinko in Canada, on November 3 (KST) the ‘King of Hallyu’ departed from his native Incheon International Airport for Los Angeles to attend the 2021 Art + Film Gala.

MYM Entertainment confirmed the 35-year-old Korean actor’s schedule to local media on the same date as the flight.

Referential. Lee Min Ho at Incheon International Airport (2019). Photo: TV Daily

About the 2021 Art + Film Gala

This 2021, Art + Film Gala celebrates its 10th annual honoring American artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley along with Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

Like every year, it will take place at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and will be chaired by Eva Chow, trustee of the aforementioned entity, by the hand of Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio.

Other notable figures from the cinema, art, fashion and entertainment in general will gather at this event scheduled for November 6 (EST), including three great representatives of South Korea.

Leonardo DiCaprio has directed the Art + Film Gala for a decade. Photo: broadcast

Lee Min Ho with Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun

The Asian country that has been taking global entertainment with Hallyu (cultural wave), which includes K-dramas and K-pop, will have Lee Min Ho as one of its faces in the Art + Film Gala of 2021.

Along with the protagonist of Pachinko, an upcoming drama series on Apple TV +, there will also be Lee Jung Jae, whom he recently surprised with a public display of affection, and Lee Byung Hun. These two famous Koreans mentioned, in addition to being recognized locally and internationally, have caused a sensation for their respective work in Squid game o The Squid Game, the series with the biggest Netflix debut.

Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun recently worked on Squid game. Photo: WowKeren

Park Hae Soo at Incheon Airport

The actor Park hae soo, also from Squid Game, is another of the guests at the event. The interpreter was seen at the Incheon airport on November 4, and despite wearing a mask, he was noted to smile as he greeted reporters there.

Park Hae Soo (Seungwoo in The Squid Game) Photo: Newsen

