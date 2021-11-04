launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Microsoft’s new Surface Go 3 has arrived in Mexico. It is the cheapest and most portable tablet from the company, now integrated with the power of 10th generation Intel processors and Windows 11.

The official price of the Surface Go 3 in Mexico starts from 12,237 pesos, depending on configuration, available from Amazon, Costco, Liverpool, and Office Depot.

Surface Go 3 in Mexico, technical characteristics

Microsoft Surface go 3 Screen 10.5-inch PixelSense, 10-point multi-touch FullHD resolution, 1920 x 1080 pixels Aspect ratio 3: 2 Gorilla Glass 3 protection Processor Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y Intel Core i3-10100Y Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 615 RAM 4/8 GB Storage 64 GB eMMC 128GB SSD 256GB SSD (business only) OS Windows 11 Home Windows 10/11 Pro (business only) Cameras and audio 8 megapixel rear camera, 1080p HD video 5 megapixel front camera, 1080p HD video 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Connectivity and ports Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.0 Model with LTE connectivity 1 x USB-C 3.5 mm audio jack Surface port MicroSD card reader SIM tray (LTE model only) Power and volume buttons Battery Up to 11 hours of use, according to Microsoft Others Sign in with Windows Hello TPM firmware for added security TPM 2.0 chip for increased security (business only) Ambient light sensor, accelerometer and gyroscope NFC Keyboard / cover and Surface Pen support Price From 12,237 pesos





The new Surface Go 3 has a magnesium body with a support hinge capable of folding up to 165 °, which allows the tablet to be placed in different positions depending on the tasks carried out. His body weighs just 544 grams, so the Surface Go 3 is totally focused on portability, without neglecting the power for everyday tasks.

In this regard, it can be configured with Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Core i3-10100Y processors, 4 or 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage, or 128 and up to 256 GB in SSD. For day-to-day use, the Surface Go 3 has 10.5-inch PixelSense display with FullHD resolution, and it is also compatible with the keyboard cover and Surface Pen, to take advantage of the capabilities of Windows 11.





Finally, the multimedia section is also covered, with 8 megapixel rear and 5 megapixel front cameras, both with 1080p HD video capability, and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound.

Microsoft boasts that the Surface Go 3 is its cheapest and most portable tablet, with enough power for tasks that do not require maximum power, and it can also focus on the segment of first convertibles for the smallest of the home.