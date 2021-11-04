launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
62

Microsoft’s new Surface Go 3 has arrived in Mexico. It is the cheapest and most portable tablet from the company, now integrated with the power of 10th generation Intel processors and Windows 11.

The official price of the Surface Go 3 in Mexico starts from 12,237 pesos, depending on configuration, available from Amazon, Costco, Liverpool, and Office Depot.

Surface Go 3 in Mexico, technical characteristics

Microsoft Surface go 3

Screen

10.5-inch PixelSense, 10-point multi-touch

FullHD resolution, 1920 x 1080 pixels

Aspect ratio 3: 2

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Processor

Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y

Intel Core i3-10100Y

Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 615

RAM

4/8 GB

Storage

64 GB eMMC

128GB SSD

256GB SSD (business only)

OS

Windows 11 Home

Windows 10/11 Pro (business only)

Cameras and audio

8 megapixel rear camera, 1080p HD video

5 megapixel front camera, 1080p HD video

2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Connectivity and ports

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

Model with LTE connectivity

1 x USB-C

3.5 mm audio jack

Surface port

MicroSD card reader

SIM tray (LTE model only)

Power and volume buttons

Battery

Up to 11 hours of use, according to Microsoft

Others

Sign in with Windows Hello

TPM firmware for added security

TPM 2.0 chip for increased security (business only)

Ambient light sensor, accelerometer and gyroscope

NFC

Keyboard / cover and Surface Pen support

Price

From 12,237 pesos
Microsoft Surface Go 3 Launch Mexico Technical Sheet

The new Surface Go 3 has a magnesium body with a support hinge capable of folding up to 165 °, which allows the tablet to be placed in different positions depending on the tasks carried out. His body weighs just 544 grams, so the Surface Go 3 is totally focused on portability, without neglecting the power for everyday tasks.

In this regard, it can be configured with Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Core i3-10100Y processors, 4 or 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage, or 128 and up to 256 GB in SSD. For day-to-day use, the Surface Go 3 has 10.5-inch PixelSense display with FullHD resolution, and it is also compatible with the keyboard cover and Surface Pen, to take advantage of the capabilities of Windows 11.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 Price Mexico Technical Sheet

Finally, the multimedia section is also covered, with 8 megapixel rear and 5 megapixel front cameras, both with 1080p HD video capability, and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound.

Microsoft boasts that the Surface Go 3 is its cheapest and most portable tablet, with enough power for tasks that do not require maximum power, and it can also focus on the segment of first convertibles for the smallest of the home.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here