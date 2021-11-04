launch and price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Google finally brings to Mexico its new line of Nest devices for the home: new doorbell and surveillance camera with batteries, and a thermostat. All three are already available in Mexico in stores such as Liverpool, Radio Shack, Palacio de Hierro, Mixup, Mercado Libre, Home Depot, among others with official prices of:

Presented last August, Google promised the arrival of the new Nest camera and doorbell to Mexico “in autumn”, and it is now that the promise has been fulfilled, without a long wait. According to Google, the main characteristic of this pair of devices is that “they are smarter”, but above all the integration of its own battery.





This feature allows the Nest camera to be installed both indoors and outdoorsas it does not depend on a constant electrical connection for its operation. The camera offers 1080p video with 16: 9 aspect ratio and 130 ° field of view. For outdoors, the camera offers video with HDR and night vision, in addition to IP54 resistance against rain, strong winds and snow.

In addition, regarding new functions, it is possible to create “activity zones” in which the Nest camera will be able to recognize people, vehicles and animals, and will be able to send notifications depending on the case. Finally, bidirectional communication is also present.





Secondly, the Nest doorbell also has a built-in battery for standalone use in the event of a power or connection failure (according to Google with autonomy of up to one hour of local storage), but it can also be used connected to an electricity outlet. The creation of activity zones with recognition of packages, people, animals and vehicles, and two-way communication, are also present.

Finally, the new Nest camera and doorbell allow the recording of a video history of up to three hours without the need for additional payment, as was necessary in previous generations of the products. For continuous 24/7 recording, a Nest subscription will be required.





Finally, the new Nest thermostat can help save 10-12% on heating bills and up to 15% on ventilation bills, according to Google, and boasts ENERGY STAR certification from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, ( EPA for its acronym in English).

It is easy to use, with a new interface and updated controls, and it also allows control from anywhere through the Google Home app, as is also possible with the Nest camera and doorbell.