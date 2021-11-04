Kylie Jenner darkens her skin and is accused of ‘blackfishing’

Kylie Jenner appeared with darker skin in a new video and it was not long before she was criticized

There are multiple celebrities and influencers who have been accused of blackfishing, a term used to describe non-Afro-descendant people who modify their appearance to appear black; this through hairstyles, cosmetic procedures and the use of makeup.

For example, former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson has just released her single entitled ‘Boyz’, opposite Nicki Minaj, and was accused of cultural appropriation for the look she wore in the video clip. For her part, the influencer, Aga Brzostowska, posed as a black girl, but a photograph of her was later leaked and her followers discovered that it was all an invention, as it turned out that Aga was Polish, and therefore, her color lighter skinned.

However, it is now Kylie Jenner who is being accused of blackfishing, We tell you why!

Kylie darkens her skin and is accused of ‘blackfishing’

The youngest of the Kardashians is a fan of using different filters on Instagram, so in one of her most recent stories decided to try one that darkens the skin. It was for this reason that some of her followers began to accuse her of cultural appropriation and even questioned whether the change in her skin tone was due to the filter or her makeup.

Kylie Jenner’s extreme tan sparks more blackfishing accusations https://t.co/Mp2u0MHlxr pic.twitter.com/GaY5KMMiJx – BlackInformant 🔥👑🔥 (@BlackInformant) October 25, 2021

Kylie Jenner accused of ‘blackfishing’ pic.twitter.com/usDi0XDLS6 – Samson Masih (@ SamsonM34475947) October 25, 2021

I saw a few mentions that #KylieJenner was again accused of blackfishing, and thought, “eh, what else is new,” but… I was not prepared. I… WHAT FRESH HELL ?! pic.twitter.com/SkqM4zzrQi – Sarah Tollison (@sarahtollison) October 26, 2021

What do you think of the accusations against Kylie?

