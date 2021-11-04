Koatí empowers little heroes

Can a koati, a butterfly and a toad, three of the lowest living beings in physical power, achieve a victory against beings larger and more powerful than themselves?

In Mexican history made in 2D animation, which premieres this month in streaming, yes it happens.

Koatí is the debut of the Mexican Rodrigo Pérez-Castro, collaborator in The Ice Age and Rio; the story is set in the imaginary jungle Tierra de Xo.

In the movie, Sofia Vergara a wicked viper gives voice, Adriana barraza to a beautiful quetzal bird and Evaluna Montaner to a butterfly that is always lost because it has a damaged antenna. Vergara and Montaner are in both versions, Barraza only in Spanish.

“We really wanted to make a story that would talk about the fauna and nature of Latin America, a fable that represents the people of today, but told with animals “, says the director.

“It was important that it was not about royalty but about the people who are below and who do not have that voice; heroes who are at the bottom of the food chain, but who are empowered and manage to save the world themselves ”.

The jungle that is seen is a set of various ecosystems existing in various countries, warns the director. Therefore, you can see pyramids or a monarch butterfly, which may be living with a toad and other birds.

“Sofía was always thought of as the villain, the bad guy, somehow the character she puts mischief on was created for her; Adriana is a motherly character, like the mother of all the animals in the jungle, she is part of the animal council and as the film progresses, her voice is heard more, and Evaluna is the female youth character, the one who is strong too ”, indicates the filmmaker.

The project started eight years ago headed by Anabella Sosa, to which Vergara later joined as producer and Marc Anthony wrote the plot songs.

Entertainers from around the world

The story featured 200 animators working from Mexico, Argentina, Spain, Vietnam, Canada, EU and Asia, several of which, since before the Covid-19, they already worked at home.

And it was done in 2D, a traditional technique that in recent years has been abandoned with the arrival of technology driven by Pixar for more than two decades, with Toy story.

“You say 2D and they see it as if it were an independent film and not as a tool to entertain children. We fought a lot to convince the group of investors, they began to see the drawings and they found some nostalgia in it, with a fresh design ”, recalls Sosa.

“They are funny characters that represent a very clear archetype, there is the adolescent and intelligent girl versus the character of Sofía, who is manipulative and bad; Adriana’s, who tries to rescue the roots, we also have a shaman ”.

Koatí has ​​been sold to countries like France and Russia. In Mexico, the Blim platform will launch it on November 25.

“We know that each country has its own reality, we will wait another year to bring it to more cinemas,” concludes Anabella.

Upstairs Animation (Mexico-USA, Canada), Latin World Entertainment (United States) and Los Hijos de Jack (Mexico) are the producers.

The voices

The animated characters were inspired by the actresses, who shine in the movie.



Adriana barraza gives voice to a beautiful quetzal bird, but only in the Spanish version.



Sofia Vergara plays an evil viper. He worked on the Spanish and English versions.



Evaluna Montaner It is a butterfly that is always lost. It is heard in both versions.

The data



Animals such as the axolotl, native to Mexican ecosystems, are seen in the film.

200 ANIMATORS they worked from Mexico, Argentina, Spain, Vietnam, Canada, the US and Asia.

EIGHT YEARS It took Koatí to come out into the open. It is headed by Anabella Sosa and Sofía Vergara is a producer.

Sentence

“It was important that it was not about royalty but about the people; heroes down the food chain saving the world ”. Rodrigo Pérez-Castro. Director.

