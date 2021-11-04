Kim Kardashian surprises with patterned denim boots

If there is anyone who could make a couple of denim boots, that is Kim kardashian. The display of risky styles, courtesy of Demna Gvasalia, are still the order of the day among the everyday outfits that New York looks like on its catwalk. Upon leaving your hotel, the tv personality was seen with a design that will soon become one of the objects of desire of the season.

The American businesswoman, Kim kardashian, has made the waders one of her favorite shoes in recent weeks to complement her fall outfits. It doesn’t matter if you’re leaving a restaurant, on your way to a job call, or just taking care of the day’s duties, you’ll do it with a look that makes an impact, preferably in Balenciaga.

Kim Kardashian shows off the most unexpected high boots of the season

The American businesswoman wears high denim boots in New York. Gotham / GC Images.

In several of her recent urban outfits, the waders in trend for 2021 have been the main protagonists. These are those models that depart from the wardrobe basics and seek eye-catching designs that contribute something different to their looks and endow them with vitality and optimism. Thigh-high latex footwear or shiny pink boots, paired with a catsuit and a down coat of the same tone, have been some of his recent bets.

To meet a group of friends in the Soho neighborhood, the founder of SKIMS He stuck to two basics that served as sustenance to the other risky pieces that would finish off the look. Underneath she wears a plain blouse with a V-neckline and black leggings. Complemented with a voluminous Brown coat and gave the final touch with model ‘Knife’, some thigh-high boots resembling the denim. The piece is currently out of stock on the internet.

Autumn styling included as accessories a pair of rectangular-shaped sunglasses and a fluffy black bag, plus some sparkly earrings. She allowed her long, perfectly straight jet black hair to fall on either side of her face with a line in the middle. This coat formula oversize floor length + leggings + peaked boots, has become one of the favorites of Kim kardashian, both in sober tones, as in striking colors.

Voluminous coat with high boots from Balenciaga. Balenciaga / Gorunway.

Footwear with a pronounced triangle finish has been the preferred option with which the fashion designer has complemented its latest collections: Pre-Fall 2021, Resort 2022, Fall 2021, Couture and Spring 2022. Pointed high boots They equally accompany midi skirts, baggy jeans, tailored pants or voluminous dreamy dresses. Models in metallic finishes and vibrant colors, as well as the denim what did he wear Kim kardashian, have been some of the most requested in the street style.