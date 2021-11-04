Kim Kardashian does not miss any

Did Kim Kardashian get over her ex Kanye West so quickly? recently du sight of the hand next to the ex of Ariana grande, pete davidson, sparking rumors about a possible courtship after leaking a series of photos in which they are seen together in a park Knott’s Berry Farm in California and they were accompanied by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Kim and Pete had known each other before, but the rumors became louder when the socialite was invited to the show Saturday night Live In October and according to witnesses they spent a lot of time alone and shared a kiss in an Aladdin sketch.

The couple has not given statements about the images where they were captured together, however mutual friends of both have said that so far they are only good friends enjoying a good time.

Comedian Pete Davidson a couple of weeks ago appeared on the television show along with Kim Kardashian where they kissed while parodying the characters of Jasmine and Aladdin. They were also seen in a California park celebrating Halloween holding hands.

On the part of Kim, people close to her have assured that after their controversial relationship with rapper Kanye West She is not looking for a relationship, only spending time with friends and that at the moment she does not plan to date, but if she is worried that they will not take her seriously later of their controversial and public relationship, so you will have to let it flow and you know it will go slow.

However, friends of the couple have said that they have known each other for a long time because live in the same close circle and that it will not be the first time they are seen together.

Who is Pete Davidson?

Pete Davidson is a comedian, actor, writer and part of the famous Saturday Night Live show, was the first fiancé of Ariana Grande and they broke off their engagement after learning of Mac Miller’s death.

Their relationship was so fleeting, because after Ariana broke up with Mac Miller a few weeks later she started dating Pete and two months later they got engaged and after Miller’s death five months later the singer ended the relationship, later she released her single Thank U Next where he talked about his partners but especially from Pete and in an interview he gave for Vogue he defined his relationship with the comedian as a one “unbelievable distraction.”