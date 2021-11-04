Keyboards compatible with the iPad mini 2021

We start with the cheapest keyboard for iPad mini that offers the SENGBIRCH brand and that is also compatible with multiple devices, not just the Apple device. Aesthetically it is an option that closely resembles the native Apple, with the keys in white and the surface of the keyboard in silver.

Is powered by two AAA batteries and it has Bluetooth wireless technology that you will have to use to connect the keyboard to your iPad mini. Due to its size, it seems like a keyboard that you can take anywhere, a feature that it shares with the iPad itself, so the combo that both can form is ideal.

OMOTON Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard

This OMOTON keyboard is really similar aesthetically to the option we were talking about previously and therefore, it also closely resembles Apple’s own keyboard, the Magic Keyboard. In addition, it has been designed and manufactured exclusively for iPadsas it is not compatible with Apple computers.

It has a Long duration battery that will grant you up 30 days of continuous use. This battery is made up of two AAA batteries that you will have to change when they are exhausted. The size also undoubtedly accompanies the portability and ease of use that the iPad mini provides, so the combination of the Apple device and this keyboard is perfect for all those users who want a quality product at a very competitive price. .

Rii K09 Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard

We break with the aesthetics of the previous two keyboards, and all this thanks to the Rii brand that offers a more colorful alternative. With a aesthetics typical of a gaming keyboard, this Rii K09 gives the possibility to all iPad mini users to enjoy a wireless keyboard full of colors with their backlit keys.

It has connection Bluetooth 4.0 providing the user with a continuous and stable connection at all times. Regarding compatibility, not only can you use this keyboard next to the iPad mini if not that it is compatible with multiple devices of different brands and with different operating systems. Focusing now on the battery, you have to know that you can use it up to 70 hours continuously, then you just have to connect it to its cable and charge it to use it normally again.

OMOTON wireless keyboard

We return with an alternative from the OMOTON brand, but in this case with a completely different aesthetic, since the black color is without any doubt the protagonist of this keyboard. If you want a very elegant keyboard that attracts little attention, this option is one of those that you have to take into account yes or yes.

It is compatible with multiple devices, so you can not only take advantage of it together with your iPad mini. It has multimedia keys for volume, brightness, music or lock. Something that stands out, in the same way that the iPad mini does, is its thinness and size, something that makes it ideal for easy portability and use practically anywhere and at any time.

RGHDLO for iPad Mini 6

Due to the size of the iPad mini, there are very few options that users have to have in the same product, a cover and a keyboardWell, that’s just what the RGHDLO brand offers, a keyboard cover to be able to use your iPad mini as if it were a laptop, but with all the advantages of the size of this very special device.

This keyboard cover is available in multiple colors, so you can perfectly match your iPad with it. It has a slim case, which has been built with a quality hard back that provides minimal bulk while offering great protection against drops and bumps that the device may accidentally receive. What’s more, if you want to use the keyboard separately, gives you the possibility to remove it from the case.

Logitech K380 Wireless Keyboard

If there is one brand that stands out above the rest given the accessories it provides to users of Apple devices, it is Logitech. In this chaos, its K380 keyboard is a fantastic choice for all iPad mini users as the size of the keyboard is fully in line with the Apple product.

It is a keyboard of a lot of quality, how can it be otherwise being a Logitech product. Is available in Various colors, so you can choose the one that best matches your iPad, or that you simply like the most. Also, you can have it connected with up to three different devices and choose which of them you want to work with at all times, something that without any doubt, if you have a computer that needs a keyboard, it will be great for you to use the same for both devices.

DFGSDRDY Keyboard Cover

Previously we commented that there are not many alternatives on the market that provide the user of the iPad mini the possibility of using their device together with a keyboard cover, well, here we bring another quality option to be able to fulfill that desire that many users of this product have from Apple.

This keyboard case has been specifically designed for the iPad mini from 2021, so it is not compatible with other iPad models. This is a very high quality product with a leather look and a really soft interior that, together, provide the protection your iPad needs. Its design is classic, giving the device a very professional touch.

More professional keyboards, although more expensive

In the same way that there are good quality cheap options, there are also keyboards for the iPad mini available with a higher price, but that undoubtedly offer you a much more careful user experience, accompanied by a higher quality product so that you can really enjoy the experience of using the iPad with a keyboard.

Logitech Keys-To-Go

Logitech returns to make an appearance in this compilation of keyboards, and perhaps it is not the last time we have to talk about a product of the brand. In this case we have the thinner and lighter keyboard that you can surely find to use with your iPad, ideal for transporting with the same ease and without worrying about the space it occupies.

It has a sturdy cover They have called FabricSkin to protect the keyboard from possible splashes and dirt to which it may be exposed. The Bluetooth connection will be in charge of giving you the opportunity to use this fantastic keyboard together with the long-lasting battery that gives you a duration of three months on a single charge.

Logitech MX Keys Mini

As we told you, Logitech returns to make an appearance, and in this chaos with a keyboard that, by name, already agrees perfectly with the smallest iPad that Apple offers to all users, the iPad mini. This keyboard is the mini version of the best keyboard Logitech has to offer to all its users, the Logitech MX Keys.

This keyboard has smart keys for quality keystrokes as the keys perfectly reflect the shape of your fingertips. It also has voice-to-text dictation, mute, microphone sound and the famous emoji key. Its structure has been designed for effortless precision, with a minimalist shape that generates a portable ergonomic keyboard that will accompany you wherever you want.

Apple Magic Keyboard

Obviously, if we talk about keyboards for iPad, be it the iPad Pro, iPad or iPad mini, the Magic Keyboard from Apple itself it has to be present. The layout of this keyboard is a real wonder, in the same way that the user experience you have when using it to write is practically unmatched.

It has a rechargeable battery that will allow you, with a charge of a few minutes, to write with total comfort and precision thanks to its slim profile and a scissor mechanism fantastic. Initially it is a keyboard that has been designed to be used together with a Mac, but it is undoubtedly fully compatible with the iPad mini and is a fantastic alternative if you want to create your work desk and use the iPad mini on it.

Which is the best option?

Whenever we carry out this type of compilation, from the editorial team of La Manzana Mordida We like to tell you which of all the products that we have mentioned in this post, has caught our attention and we would use in our case. However, as we always say, this is a totally subjective opinion that may or may not coincide with yours.

Focusing initially on the cheapest alternatives, the one that convinces us the most is undoubtedly the one offered by Logitech with its K380 keyboard, mainly due to two factors, its size, which matches perfectly with the size of the iPad mini, and second, due to its construction. Moving now to the higher priced alternatives, again we choose a Logitech keyboard, in this case the Logitech MX Keys Mini, which is a totally premium keyboard but perfectly adapted to the size of the iPad mini.