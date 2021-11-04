Kevin Axel Caniggia lives “happily” with his partner and daughter, far from his family’s scandals – Para Ti Magazine

He is the only one of the Caniggia who cultivated a low profile and knew how to stay away from the scandals surrounding his family. He is a renowned artist, is in a relationship and has a 7-year-old daughter whom Mariana Nannis, her mother, does not recognize as a granddaughter. He has not had contact with her or her brothers, Charlotte and Alex, for years. He only has contact with his father. This is how the loneliest of the most media clan of recent times lives today.

He is never talked about in portals or on TV. But last year Kevin Axel Caniggia made headlines when he contracted COVID. He had a bad time but what he felt the most was the absence of his mother, Mariana Nannis, and her brothers, Alex and Charlotte, they didn’t even take the time to call to find out how he was doing. Although he is used to the rudeness of his family, he, who is an artist, expected “something” from his family.

There has been no relationship with his mother and siblings for years. The reason is Snow, Axel’s partner who is 15 years older than him, and also the mother of his 7-year-old daughter. Even those close to the family say that Mariana does not recognize that she is already a grandmother.

Axel and Nieves, his wife.

Since birth, Nannis has never visited her granddaughter because she “never approved” of her son’s relationship with Nieves. Very different is the attitude of Claudio Paul Caniggia who usually walks and shows himself in photos with his granddaughter.

In addition, they say that in Nannis’s rejection of his eldest son, Axel’s decision to side with his father in matters related to the separation of his parents weighs heavily.

Claudio Paul Caniggia and his granddaughter, Axel’s daughter.

Last year, after recovering from COVID, Axel wrote in his networks a message dedicated to his mother: “To be tomorrow in the memory of your son, you must be present in his life. What a pity, that you are not. M”, he wrote .

With his father and brother.

Axel threatened to “tell the whole truth.” He assured in several interviews that he has “a lot to tell” about his family. In the midst of the scandal of his parents’ divorce, he pointed out: “I have no fault that they (because of their parents) got divorced. For me, it is quite painful, I always worried about being aware and taking care of both of them” .

This is how Axel lives today

Axel lives in Marbella with his wife and daughter in a house where he really enjoys the outdoors and the family garden. He is super in love with his partner: “You are the light that illuminates my life. I love you Nieves!”.

Axel is a great artist.

Nieves also has one more daughter, 9 years old, from a previous couple and whom Axel adopted. In Marbella, Axel is dedicated to art. “I am a person who enjoys simple things. I like to walk through streets that I have never traveled, spend hours in bookstores, have a coffee, smoke a cigarette, the tranquility of Marbella, the atelier that I have in my house in a common room , where I paint a lot at night, “he said in an interview.

One of Axel’s hyper-realistic portraits.

His paintings are impressive. At the time Diego Maradona approached one of his exhibitions and commented: “He has a lot of talent and is a gentleman. When we met him we knew that his was art and hopefully he will remain in it for a long time. He does crazy work and has a lot of imagination. The truth is that for me he is a genius, a wonderful talent “.

With Maradona.

Shortly before Maradona’s death, Axel gave him a portrait in the box at La Bombonera smoking a cigar. His hyper-realistic portraits have fascinated celebrities like Jack Nicholson and Robert De Niro.