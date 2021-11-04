Kendall Jenner dresses as a bride and sweeps Instagram

Important news keeps coming in the klan Kardashian. Just a few days ago, Kourtney kardashian she announced her engagement to Travis Baker, showing the gorgeous engagement ring that confirmed it. A few weeks before, Kylie jenner He dropped another bombshell and that is, the youngest of the family would be waiting for the arrival of her second child with Travis Scott. All this without forgetting the moment when Kim Kardashian, appeared dressed as a bride next to Kanye west in the presentation of Dunda.

As the most famous family on television never ceases to amaze, it has now been Kendall jenner the one who has appeared dressed as a bride, of course, not for the reasons we might think. The supermodel uploaded a series of photographs to her profile and Instagram stories in which she can be seen wearing a white wedding veil, very long semitransparent gloves, white platform shoes and a set of embroidered lingerie.

This has been most surprising to his followers and is that, despite parading in countless international catwalks, except for one occasion (in the 2015 Chanel Haute Couture show), we have never seen Kendall Jenner sporting bridal designs on the runway, unlike some of her fellow professionals like Bella Hadid or Kaia Gerber.

However, far from what it may seem, it is not a campaign of the top model nor a sudden wedding announcement. As can be read in the caption of her last publication on Instagram, this bridal look is due to Halloween and is that Kendall has wanted to cover the well-known costume of the well-known Tim Burton movie, Corpse Bride.

Kendall jenner she is a great Halloween lover And, although this possible costume has been shown ahead of time, it will surely surprise with some more styling. Last year, for example, the model dressed up as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire and he also recreated a childhood look with his sister Kylie Jenner.

Two years ago, the model surprised with a fairy look posing on the back of a horse. So, of what there is no doubt, is that the model has some other trick up her sleeve for this Halloween.

