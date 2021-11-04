Keanu Reeves: His Look In ‘My Own Private Idaho’ Is All You Need

There is something in Keanu reeves that makes him feel like the friend we all need. That we even create the need to run and give him a hug to tell him that everything will be fine. The same happens with the characters of Gus Van Sant; there is some despair and ruin that travels throughout your entire body, and that forces you to want to intercede in their lives. Now, putting things on an even more dramatic plane, combining Reeves and Van Sant’s cinematography is a hard blow to the heart.

My Own Private Idaho

It was 1991 and this jewel of independent cinema was premiered, starring Keanu reeves (before being John Wick) and his best friend, River Phoenix. The tape —without spoilers, because you MUST see it— tells a crucial episode in Mike and Scott’s existence; two young men who prostitute themselves with men and women on the streets of Portland. One of them, Mike, is gay and suffers from narcolepsy; the other, Scott, engages in sexual services as an act of rebellion against his father, the mayor. Both share dreams and life projects that are woven with fantasy. Mike only breathes to stay motivated by the illusion of one day finding his mother, and Scott – one of Reeves’ best dressed characters – hopes to receive an inheritance that he vows will radically change his future. They both hold each other and navigate the waters of friendship, love, loneliness and anguish together.

To add an even darker and deeper touch to the plot, River Phoenix died of an overdose two years after this film in The Viper Room; a nightclub in Hollywood of which, at the time, Johnny Depp was co-owner. With him, at dawn on October 31, 1993, the promise of a young actor who aimed for greatness left. A 23-year-old man who did not have enough opportunities to show that his cinema could change the world. A talent that was just emerging and that had always been surrounded by mysticism.

With this added narration, My Own Private Idaho increased in grief, wonder and, obviously, worship. To begin with, the plot was not entirely straightforward for its time; Although it did not touch on a totally new subject, it was a watershed for the narratives of the moment. Not for nothing was the film so applauded at the Venice Film Festival, making River Phoenix worthy of the award for best actor; who predicted (correctly) with this tape “a large number of gay-themed movies on the horizon.”

Fashion in the movie

As in any other Gus Van Sant feature film, the director’s concern for the authenticity of his characters and the naturalness of their situations is notorious. Interest that was translated into a style for Keanu reeves and River Phoenix so concrete, specific and technically invariable, that it sums up in itself the spirit of the time. That keeps in each of its threads and forms the urgency to find one’s own path, sadness and melancholy.

These looks, to a large extent and without even referring directly to them, we do not know how exactly, they made their characters true heirs of Rimbaud, Cioran, Whitman and García Lorca. Jacket sherpa suede, biker over a sweatshirt, ripped jeans and boots. The basic wardrobe of a soul that pursues a different horizon.

Clothing that, in a “slightly stylized” style and loaded with forceful reality —as we already said that the filmmaker adores—, makes click not at all with our times. 2021, as a result of a pandemic that we do not know for sure if it will one day end, the return to normality is the greatest desire. And with this, the clothing wishes to return to its simple but energetic reason: to be part of a truer world, less complicated and more genuine every day.