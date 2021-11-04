Katy Perry covers ‘All You Need Is Love’ by The Beatles

Katy Perry has recorded a version of the Beatles classic “All You Need Is Love” that has just been shared by the American artist’s team on digital platforms as part of an advertising campaign for solidarity purposes.

As she herself has related in an interview with People magazine, it so happens that with only 16 years the singer and songwriter worked in her hometown, the Californian city of Santa Bárbara, in one of the shops of the brand of textile field whose Christmas spot he has now put music to.

“My dream then was to make that playlist that I listened to in the store. Little did he know that 20 years later he would star in one of his iconic commercials. It is a rite of passage and I was able to do a cover of a Beatles song ”, the artist celebrated.

Perry, actually called Kate Hudson (Santa Bárbara, 1984), has acknowledged that it has taken her “a while” to prepare this tribute to the “Fab Four” for its entity and for being one of her favorite songs by the British band .

Those responsible for the campaign will also allocate $ 1 for each reproduction achieved by their version of “All You Need Is Love” to an organization called Baby2Baby that assists children in poverty.

Following the low-impact release in 2001 of a first work under her real name, the artist changed her artistic alias to Katy Perry and began a meteoric rise with the album “One of the Boys” (2008).

Especially successful were his second album, “Teenage dream” (2010, which equaled Michael Jackson’s record of five number 1s on the charts in his country), and the third, “Prism” (which made him the female artist to more albums sold in 2013), to add 45 million copies sold in his career, according to figures from his record company.

In August 2020, she gave birth to her first daughter, the result of her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, and released her latest studio album on the market, “SMILE”, with a collection of songs that, as she confessed, she had written when It was in its “darkest moment” after the commercial failure of the previous “Witness” (2017).