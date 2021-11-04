Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom choose a current costume for Halloween and it is not from ‘The Squid Game’ | Big Bang

Halloween has made it clear that there was a desire to party, dress up and share what they say is one of the most magical nights of the year, that of the witches. And no, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom They have not thrown themselves into the esoteric to choose their proposals for the party, they have turned to the present.

We already know the singer’s hobby with costumes. We have seen her with the most striking, cheeto, hamburger … it is clear that those of the gourmet kitchen go her. You only have to see her, too, in the talented television show in which she participates, to know that she is signing up for everything that has to do with playing and transforming. But this year he has opted for something totally different.

Although the restrictions have been lifted in many cases and places, the truth is that we cannot forget that we are still in a pandemic, ask Ed Sheeran what tested positive a few days ago. Of course, Katy and Orlando have it very present and hence have decided to disguise themselves as a toilet and a vaccine.

The actor has opted for the medical staff, while Katy, who is the daring in these cases, has launched to become a walking syringe all dressed in blue. “Guys, stay safe 💉💦🙃 ”, he asked along with the photos of his particular Halloween. And although some of this vaccine is still scary, the truth is that it scares more not having it and getting infected. He seems to have enjoyed his costume: “🎃🎃🎃I vaccinated a girl and I liked it 🎃🎃🎃 ”.

Continuous party

“When you are 37 years old, hangovers last 5-7 business days 🎉 ”, he shared after celebrating his birthday a few days ago in Mexico. The truth is that the couple has been partying for a few days and it seems that they are not willing to stop.

Of course, they do not disconnect from work, there is already a Christmas job to promote. “I mean, justice for Thanksgiving, but If you already like the winter wonderland vibes why not turn it into a 🎄🤶🏻VERY PERRY CHRISTMAS🤶🏻 vinyl and merchandise🎄 #CozyLittleChristmas ”, he announced on social media.

We go from party to party that, after the terrifying costumes, you have to start thinking about Christmas trees and various gifts.