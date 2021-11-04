Kamaru Usman explains his challenge to Canelo Álvarez: “It’s not about money”

Kamaru Usman has shown interest in fighting Canelo Álvarez in a boxing match, but not for the money, but for the challenge itself. Speaking recently with ESPN to also promote his fight this Saturday against Colby Covington in defense of the 170-pound world championship at UFC 268, “The Nigerian Nightmare” clarified that he is not so interested in the economic question of that confrontation as it is a challenge for him as an athlete.

Kamaru Usman explains his challenge to Canelo Álvarez

“To be honest with you, I’ll tell you what will really get people going. When have you seen two pound-for-pound fighters in the world in their respective sports compete?

Who is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world right now? It’s not about money, it’s about what gets me out of bed, what scares me! I want the opportunity. I want (to fight Canelo) ».

Carrying on with his next cage fight, UFC remembered a few hours ago his knockout of Jorge Masvidal, which curiously has also shown interest in seeing the faces on the string with the legend of Mexico. And as a second curiosity, Canelo Álvarez is going to face Caleb Plant the same night of the PPV this Saturday.

