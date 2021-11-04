Justin Bieber reveals he suffered from depression in the first year he was married to Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin has opened up about the challenges of her first year married to Justin Bieber.

The couple married in September 2018 and Baldwin revealed that the first year of their marriage was “very difficult” during an interview in March 2021.

Bieber, 27, has spoken about his experience of depression, which he struggled with after marrying 24-year-old Baldwin.

The couple discussed the early stages of their respective struggles on the podcast In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith, with Baldwin revealing that her mother, Kennya Baldwin, convinced her to stay with the singer through a particularly difficult time.

“I remember I called her [a ella] several times, one particular time [cuando] We were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, I was crying and I said, ‘I just can’t do it.’ There’s no way I can do this if it’s going to be like this forever, ‘”she revealed.

“And I just remember that she was so calm on the phone and she said, ‘It’s going to happen and you will be fine and he will be healthy and we are here for you.’ And I feel like we had a lot of support ”.

Reflecting on the importance of the moment, Baldwin continued: “I feel that if I had no support, it would have been 10 times more difficult, and it was already the hardest thing in my life at the time, so I think I was already on that.

“I made a decision. I know for a fact that I have loved this person for a long time and now would not be the time to give him up. I just wouldn’t do that to him.”

Read more: Justin Bieber makes a triumphant return to MTV’s VMAs

He added: “Imagine abandoning someone in the middle of possibly the worst time of their life. I’m not that kind of person, so I was going to hang on no matter what the outcome was. It was very difficult”.

Bieber opened up about his experience of depression, having previously asked his fans to “pray” for him.

In September 2021, Baldwin ended accusations that Bieber “mistreated” her.

The model called the rumors a “great narrative” during an appearance on Demi Lovato’s podcast, called 4D With Demi Lovato.

“There are so many narratives floating over me, over him, over us together,” he declared. “Like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her,’ and I say, it’s far from the truth and it’s the opposite.”

Baldwin’s comments came after he received chants from “Selena” at the 2021 Met Gala.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin at the 2021 Met Gala (Getty Images)

Images shared on TikTok appeared to show audience members yelling the name of Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez as the couple posed on the red carpet in New York.

At the end of the video, Baldwin, who was on the verge of tears, put on a pair of glasses to make sure his eyes didn’t show up in other photographs.