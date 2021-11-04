Jungle Cruise 2 is full of brilliant ideas and is already in development

Jaume Collet-Serra managed to give Disney another blockbuster of success with a certain essence of Pirates of the Caribbean: Jungle cruise. A classic adventure, bluntly, and with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt at the head of a cast that shines for knowing how to fully immerse themselves in the fantasy that is told to us in the feature film. It was to be expected, logically, that after for many the film became essential for this 2021, a sequel was soon confirmed, and Hiram Garca, producer of the film, has already assured that the story is being worked on and that the main actors are very involved in the project..

This has become known thanks to a small talk that Garcia had with Variety:

#JungleCruise producer Hiram Garcia gives an update on the sequel: “DJ and Emily have some brilliant ideas … There’s a big priority for us and Disney to get that out, so we’re working on it.” https://t.co/M232HP48fJ pic.twitter.com/UyfwjyTw7z Variety (@Variety) November 4, 2021

“We’re in development right now, we’re figuring out the story. We like to keep Jaume very busy, so he’s on the Black Adam post, but he’s dabbling in the Jungle Cruise stuff a bit, we’re currently pushing that forward. And It’s really fun because DJ and Emily are so into it, and they really have such brilliant ideas about how they want to see their characters. So we’re working hard on that, we’re working on the story. And believe me, all I can say it’s that it’s a big priority for us and a big priority for Disney to get that out, so we’re working on it and it’s moving forward. “

When will we see Jungle Cruise 2?

Taking into account that the same Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that his schedule is a bit packed. and you don’t even have time to roll Hobbs & Shaw 2, a tape that actually interests him a bit considering that it will suppose carte blanche to be able to have his own path in the saga Fast and furious away from Vin Diesel, it’s hard to know the sequel’s release date.

Disney recently changed its release schedule to 2022 and 2023 with multiple delays for a lot of movies, so for now let’s let Jungle cruise 2 simmer (remember that Collet-Serra is also in charge of Black adam And that takes extra work, too) and let’s hope those bright ideas surrounding the project are most promising. Remember that Jungle cruise arrive next November 12 at Disney +.

Source.