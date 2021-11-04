Juan Román Riquelme confesses why Boca Juniors did not sign Roger Martínez

Several months ago the rumor sounded very strong that several teams were interested in the services of Roger Martinez; However, the team that would have tried the most to sign the Colombian footballer was nothing more and nothing less than Boca Juniors from Argentina who launched several offers for the striker, but none of the figures they offered caught their attention and the azulcremas opted better for him to stay in Coapa than to play the Apertura 2021.

Juan roman riquelme, Argentine team vice president, on several occasions he expressed his wishes that the Boca Juniors signed the American forward, but he knew how complicated the matter was getting, given the high price it has Roger Martinez, in addition to the millionaire salary that he is used to receiving. For these reasons they left the negotiations and according to the same South American legend, his team did not have the necessary resources to be able to have a player with the characteristics of the Colombian,

We did not bring Roger Martinez because they didn’t leave us money, “he said Juan roman riquelme

Were there any chances that Roger Martinez would leave America back then?

The Colombian was on the transfer list last year when Miguel Herrera left America, with the arrival of Santiago Solari, who saw great qualities in Roger Martínez and given the not so good offers that came for him, he stayed for the first semester at Club América. In the past transfer market when he arrived Boca Juniors With the negotiations, it is said that the Azulcrema team was willing to let the “Tank” go since it was not performing as expected, it had had an extra-court scandal with several of its teammates involved, in addition to saying that the Azulcremas wanted to get rid of such a high salary and a foreign position

A large sector of amateurs Azulcremas they were happy for the reason that Roger Martínez stayed in America for the Apertura 2021; However, there was a sector of amateurs who wanted the “Tank” He left the Eagles, since they still cannot forgive him the times he was seen walking in the 2019 Apertura Final on the Azteca Stadium field, where our team did not know how to take advantage of the advantage and later lost the game in the series of penalties,