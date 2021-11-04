José Juan Macías refuses to return to Chivas de Guadalajara and warns Getafe managers

José Juan Macías lives a moment of uncertainty in Getafe, but his return to Chivas de Guadalajara is the last option in his consideration.

November 04, 2021 · 14:41 hs

The present of José Juan Macías in Getafe ended up being a dream come true to a nightmare when Míchel González was fired and replaced by Quique Sánchez Flores, who decided to marginalize him from the calls.

Once the media in Mexico observed the lack of continuity of the former León in the Spanish team, they began to create rumors that the Mexican forward could be considered again in the plans of Chivas de Guadalajara for the following season .

In any case, from Europe they reported that this will be the last option that JJ Macías will consider in the event that he ends up leaving the Madrid club permanently due to the contempt of the former Watford coach.

Faced with this situation, and to prevent your name from being associated with the Flock, Macías would have thought to negotiate with the managers, request a loan from another club from Getafe, thanks to the existence of a clause in the contract, and in the event that he convinces the managers, extend the assignment or take over all of his file.

In this way, the former rojiblanco footballer would extend his time in the major football leagues and could show that he has the level to continue competing for a place among the top stars of the Rey sport.

Getafe’s next commitment will be on Sunday against Villareal, waiting to obtain his second victory of the season and leave the bottom of the standings behind, while Macías hopes to see his first official minutes under the orders of Quique Sánchez Flores.