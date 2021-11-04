‘Jordan did it to show he was bigger than LeBron’

He did not respect teamwork. More than a year after consolidating itself as one of the most successful sports series, the documentary that highlights the figure of Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls of the NBA, ‘The last dance‘, continues to give something to talk about.

During an excerpt from the book, ‘Unguarded’, the author and former partner of ‘Air jordan‘, Scottie pippen, criticized the legend of the Bulls for putting his name on top and demeaning the work of the rest of the staff; making it clear that he ‘authorized’ the series due to the rivalry that has dragged on in recent years with Lebron James.

“The last two episodes aired on May 17. Like the previous eight, they glorified Michael Jordan without giving enough praise to me or my proud teammates. And Michael deserves a lot of the blame for that. The producers had given him editorial control of the final product. The documentary could not have been published otherwise. He was the protagonist and the director, “he acknowledged.

“Now here I was, in my mid-fifties, 17 since my last game, watching it demean us once again. Living it the first time was quite insulting. Every episode was the same: Michael on a pedestal and his teammates being secondary, smaller, the message was no different than when he referred to us at the time as his supporting cast. Michael was determined to prove to the current generation that he was the greatest of all time. Even bigger than Lebron James, the player that many consider not only their equal, but superior. So Michael presented his story, not the story of The Last Dance, “he added.

“How dare Michael treat us like that after all we did for him? Michael Jordan would never have been Michael Jordan without me, Horace Grant, Toni Kukoc, John Paxson, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman, Bill Cartwright, Ron Harper, BJ Armstrong, Luc Longley, Will Perdue, and Bill Wennington. I apologize to everyone I have left out, “he concluded.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: NBA REVEALED THE NEW CITY EDITION UNIFORMS