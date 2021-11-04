Jordan Carrillo, the promise of European football who was one call away from playing in the Herd

Jordan carrillo, young player of Santos Laguna and one of the greatest promises of the MX League, confessed that his dream was to play for Chivas, since both he and his father were loyal fans of the Sacred FlockHowever, he was denied the opportunity to be rojiblanco even though he had stayed in the tests.

The young Mexican attacker confessed in an interview to TUDN that as a child he went to various teams to perform the ‘talent scout’ tests, one of them was the Chivas, a team where he attracted attention, but due to a communication problem, his arrival at the rojiblanco team never arrived and finally signed with Santos Laguna .

“I started doing a lot of auditions in many teams and the last team I went to was Chivas, when I was a kid I went to Chivas, I went, stayed and said well, I’m staying in Chivas, I like the team, I’m going to Chivas , my dad too, so here I stay, “Jordan confessed to TUDN.

The arrival to the Sacred Flock did not happen immediately, since they asked him to report months later in Verde Valle, however, the call from the rojiblancos did not arrive and he decided to go with Santos, a team that also wanted to take over the services of the young man. soccer player.

“In Chivas they told me to stay as of July. The date was getting closer, they didn’t talk to me because whoever had my data had gone to another team and they lost all communication with me and that’s when my parents told me that I already had I was 14 years old when I joined a team. ”

“I was in Santos, I had liked the TSM facilities a lot, but I had said that the Chivas, because I was going to the Chivas. We arrived here on a Monday, they welcomed me, I settled in and the next day they spoke to my father. from Chivas, that I left, but my father told them that we had just arrived in Santos and that it was already installed, so I stayed in Santos ”

Jordan is currently 19 years old and has received the opportunity to play several minutes with the Santos first team in the 2021 Apertura, where he has stood out and has attracted the attention of several European teams and the Mexican National Team.