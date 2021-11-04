Johnny Depp fans announce boycott of Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Today the title of the third Fantastic Animals film was released, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of DumbledoreDespite the fact that many expressed their emotion, social networks were more aware of Johnny Depp, who received recognition at the San Sebastian Festival. During an interview at the event, the actor spoke about the “culture of cancellation” and the injustices he has experienced. But his fans are not satisfied with these statements and want to boycott the Warner Bros. film.

Fantastic Beasts is a spin-off saga of Harry Potter, set in the first decades of the 20th century, long before the wizard who captivated an entire generation was born. The first installment, Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them – 73% was a box office success and enjoyed more or less good approval from critics and fans. However, the second installment, Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48% disappointed on several levels.

For the third film, Warner Bros. faces not only the disappointment that fans took in 2018 with The Crimes of Grindelwald, also with the fury of the passionate followers of Johnny depp. Whether this will hit the box office or not remains to be seen, as we must remember that a legion of angry fans tried to boycott Captain Marvel – 60% in 2019 for their hatred of Brie Larson, but they couldn’t stop her from being a box office hit.

The reason Depp’s fans are so angry is because the actor was fired from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 due to losing a lawsuit against the British newspaper. The Sun, who called him a “wife beater.” However, Depp’s legal team months ago had published audios where his ex-wife, Amber Heard, had admitted that she assaulted him.

To the complaints about the dismissal of the actor are added the complaints against JK Rowling, author of Harry Potter that in 2020 she made public her position against trans people, and although she received criticism from different fronts, the writer did nothing more than reinforce her reacting opinion. Below you can read some of the tweets calling for a boycott of Fantastic Beasts 3 with the hashtags # BoycottFantasticBeasts3 and #BoycottFantasticBeasts.

Let’s show the movie studios that Johnny is right. The ppl do have the power. The ppl are in control. # boycottaquaman2 #BoycottFantasticBeasts https://t.co/PRs2fgjBHd – Justice Now 💫🏴‍☠️ (@GenevieDEPP) September 5, 2021

Is it a coincidence that FB made their announcement today of all days ?? 🤔#JusticeForJohnnyDepp – Libby ♿️🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp (@ DeppSoldier_22) September 22, 2021

I will take a moment from #CongratulationsJohnny for being honored at the San Sebastian festival to say that by no means in this world and beyond will I be seeing this. Without Johnny there are no Fantastic Beasts # boycottfantasticbeasts3, Warner Bros. has underestimated the audience.

I take one moment out of #CongratulationsJohnny at being honored at the San Sebastián festival to say no way in this world and beyond will I be watching this. No Johnny no Fantastic Beast # boycottfantasticbeasts3 @BoycottWarnerBros you have underestimated the audience – 💜Mellie💜 🇦🇺 (@ milko976) September 22, 2021

Everyone else may be euphoric and dying of happiness over Fantastic Beasts 3 (watching you, Tumblr), but this franchise is dead to me. I hope this sequel is destroyed and burns. I wonder if such silly happiness would occur if an abused woman was fired. # boycottfantasticbeasts3

Everyone else can gush and die from happiness for FB3 (looking at you, Tumblr), but this franchise is dead for me. I hope that this sequel will crash and burn. I wonder if such dumb happiness would happen if a female abuse victim would be fired. # boycottfantasticbeasts3 – ✂️Lonely Path to be Different🐺 (@DeppheadLT) September 22, 2021

I definitely won’t be watching any new installments of the Fantastic Beasts movies after the way @Warner Bros you have treated domestic violence victim Johnny Depp. #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent #JusticeForJohnnyDepp # BoycottFantasticBeasts3 https://t.co/V3C6VAZ6MV – Mary (@mary_HistoryFan) September 22, 2021

If you plan on seeing the new fantastic beasts movie remember you’re giving money to 1 a teansphobe and 2 a company that fired a victim of abuse # boycottfantasticbeasts3 -?: Artemis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇲🇺 (@nihalistbunny) September 22, 2021

Yay, thank you for publishing the date of boycott wordwide! April 15, 2022 it is! BOYCOTT!

Who will boycott FB3 with me?

Like and / or retweet for boycott.# boycottFantasticBeasts3#boycottWarnerBros – Mea parvitas 🇩🇪 🏴‍☠️ # KeepJohnnyDeppAfloat (@nonunnun) September 22, 2021

Boycott this shit! JK will profit off from this movoe to finance her anti-trans advocacies! # boycottfantasticbeasts3 https://t.co/W0UOfDRiQR – Dorothy Unsworth (@YoFemmeQueen) September 22, 2021

