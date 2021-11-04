Joe Exotic reveals he suffers from aggressive cancer

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic and from the Netflix series Tiger King, has revealed that he suffers from aggressive prostate cancer.

Exotic wrote a note on his official Instagram account, in which he explained that the diagnosis was received recently and that he is still waiting for the results of other tests. Despite the negative of the situation, Maldonado-Passage says that he does not want anyone to feel sorry for him and not only that: he also adds that “surely Carole will have a party with this.”

The name refers to Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist whom Joe Exotic tried to assassinate through third parties. It should be remembered that the protagonist of Tiger king He is in prison, where he is serving a 22-year sentence for both attempted murder and animal abuse.

Joe Exotic also indicated in his social media post that he wants his voice to be heard. “There is evidence that I did not do what I am accused of,” explains Maldonado-Passage, “and there are no reasons for the prosecutor to lengthen the process longer than necessary.”

“Now I just want to go home, be able to carry out a treatment and enjoy what remains of my life with my loved ones,” he closes.

In July of this year, Joe Exotic’s sentence was reduced as an error was made in the original sentence of between 22 and 27 years; the new sentence must be between 17 and 22 years.

On the other hand, there were intentions to produce an Amazon series with the life of Joe Exotic and starring Nicolas Cage, but the project was eventually scrapped.

