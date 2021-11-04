Joao Maleck will know this Thursday if he should return to prison or not

Editorial Mediotiempo

This Thursday the legal process will be resumed against the footballer, Joao maleck, will now be the appeal hearing of his sentence. Football player I could go back to prison as part of the process against you for the death of María Fernanda Peña and Alejandro Castro, who died on June 23, 2019 in a car crash provoked by the player in the streets of Zapopan.

The Tenth Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the State of Jalisco decided to give the date on which the prosecuting party seeks to increase the penalty for Maleck so I can go back to prison.

“The Tenth Chamber of the STJJ has already set the date and time for the * Hearing * in the appeal filed in the case of the footballer * Joao * * Maleck *. It will be * tomorrow * * Thursday 04 * * from November at * * 12 noon * in the ‘Magistrates’ Criminal Chamber itself”Announced electronically the family of Peña Álvarez-Ugena.

“This Hearing will be of great relevance, because it is not a paper more added to the folder, we talk about the possibility of putting an END and that this be a breakthrough! and an Enough! in these cases where innocent people die every day in the hands of alcoholic drivers, “he added.

Maleck was arrested on June 23, 2019 and a day later he was sent to prison at Puente Grande, Jalisco, where it remained until December 15, 2020, when it obtained the bail when paying 3 million pesos.

The soccer player was sentenced guilty of homicide due to gross negligence.

“The sentence that is handed down again by the three Justices “Federico Hernández Corona” “José Luis Gutiérrez Miranda” “Antonio Fierros Ramírez” pI would like to be EXEMPLARY and set a precedent in the history of Justice in our State”He added.

“It will undoubtedly be a date that will be set due to the continuous arbitrariness that has been present throughout these 2 years and 4 months since the murder of the two young newlyweds María Fernanda Peña Álvarez-Ugena and Alejandro Castro Martínez for footballer Joao Maleck, who, as it is already known to the public, it has two AGGRAVANTS ACCREDITED (alcohol and speed) with which you are looking a TRANSPARENT AND FAIR sentence is issued according to the crime he committed“is detailed in the statement.