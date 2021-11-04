JLo and Ben Affleck enjoyed a day at the beach with their friend Matt Damon

Matt Damon with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Malibu, California (The Grosby Group)

Jennifer Lopez, 52 years old, and Ben affleck, 48, are stronger and more united than ever. The celebrity couple has the approval of their respective families and loved ones, including one of Ben’s best friends, the actor. Matt Damon.

This week the photographers found the couple of the moment in Hollywood again, who continues to be very close and without hiding from the paparazzi. This time they were accompanied by Damon during a walk on a beach in Malibu, California.

Damon had spoken publicly about this second round of “Bennifer.” In an interview, the actor assured that he is very happy for the relationship between his great friend and the singer. “I am very happy for him. He is the best and he deserves all the happiness in the world. I’m happy for both of you ”, commented the 50-year-old interpreter during the promotion of Stillwater.

Two months ago, when the rumors of the relationship between JLo and Ben were just that, rumors, the protagonist of the Jason Bourne films was asked about his friend’s alleged relationship, but Damon was quite reluctant to talk about this topic, so he only commented: “I love you both. I hope it’s true. It would be incredible”.

Matt Damon with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Malibu, California (The Grosby Group)

Since they resumed their romance last May, the relationship between them has consolidated at a dizzying rate. The couple has not separated and they have enjoyed a vacation in Europe, in which they have taken the opportunity to celebrate JLo’s 52nd birthday.

The couple went for a walk around Saint–Tropez and the coast Amalfi, who traveled aboard a USD 130 million yacht. On his birthday, JLo surprised his millions of followers by sharing your first official photo with Ben on his Instagram profile.

The actors, who have just resumed their relationship almost two decades after breaking off their engagement, were seen strolling the Italian island of Capri. The presence of JLo and the Oscar winner did not go unnoticed and they immediately attracted all the eyes of tourists from all over the world who, with their phones in hand, immortalized that moment.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk hand in hand on the island of Capri (Photo: EFE)



The couple broke the internet again when they added Another great iconic moment to their love story by recreating one of their best scenes from the “Jenny From The Block” video clip.

The paparazzi portrayed JLo sunbathing in a bikini, while Ben puts a hand on her butt. 19 years ago, the couple posed in the same way for the music video for “Jenny From The Block,” which they both starred in when they were together in 2002.

In a recent interview, JLo confessed to being in his prime. “I’m super happy. I’ve never been better. I want everyone to know that I am in the best moment of my life ”, the Latin star shared while promoting her new song, “Cambia el Paso.”

In one more step in their relationship, Jennifer plans to leave Miami, where her ex-husband and father of her children, the singer, also resides. Marc Anthony, for moving to LA to be around Ben. She has already been seen looking for schools for twins Max and Emme.

The “Hustlers” actress is also interested in finding a home in Los Angeles. Ben is “helping” his girlfriend find a house. However, the site TMZ states that the actors plan to take one more step in the relationship and already plan to move in together.

Ben and JLo were photographed by the paparazzi visiting an impressive $ 40 million mansion in Toluca Lake, a district full of celebrities.

Keep reading:

Photos from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romantic vacation in Italy

20 years later, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recreated one of their most iconic moments: the photos

In a bikini and kisses with Ben Affleck: this is how Jennifer López celebrated her 52nd birthday