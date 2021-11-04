JJ Macías does not want to return to Chivas

The situation of Jose Juan Macías at Getafe it is being unsustainable. The latest press reports confirm that the Mexican striker had a tense conversation with Quique Sánchez Flores where the Spanish coach asked him for patience given the lack of minutes he lives with the ‘azulones’, however, the former Chivas de Guadalajara He was not happy with the answer and is already considering other scenarios that distance him from the Madrid team.

According to information from the San Cadilla column, of the newspaper Reforma, Macías is “pulling the strings” together with his surroundings to find him accommodation in a place that guarantees him playing time. Nevertheless, the gunner has banished the option that spoke of a return to the Flock and Liga MX as a “resounding failure.”

“The azulones have the possibility of making valid the option to purchase their rights, which belong to Chivas, but so far they have not lifted a finger to begin negotiations with the Flock. It was hard for JJ to live, who has already told his close people that returning to Liga MX would be a mega failure, so he wants to see if he can explore any other option in the Spanish market or elsewhere., where there is an opportunity to see action. “, is read in part of the text.

And it is that Macías is not counting in the set ‘azulón’ since the departure of Míchel González, its main supporter. Getafe saves a purchase option after the end of the transfer that reaches its settlement in June 2022, however, it is unlikely that the Madrid team is thinking at this point of buying the card of the former Chivas forward.

Although Akron welcomed his return for the next Closing 2022, The truth is that the young scorer has other plans and they do not go through his return to the local patio. There was even talk that Getafe would break with the loan in December and Macías would end up in another set of the Iberian championship.