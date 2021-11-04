Jennifer Garner, ex Ben Affleck, could be engaged

The actress Jennifer garner recently showed off a large ring on his left hand that led to it being thought that he might be engaged to John Miller, her current boyfriend.

Jennifer She appeared on social media chatting with her ’13 Going On 30 ‘co-star Judy Greer about relationships, but as she sipped her cup of tea, she showed a ring on her left hand that was hard to ignore.

Photo: Instagram

Who is Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend?

Garner, 49, has been dating John Miller since 2018. He was her first relationship since ending her divorce with Ben Affleck, with whom she had three children: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 9.

Miller comes from the corporate world. He is the CEO of the CaliGroup holding company. So unlike his ex-marriage, he has no relationship with the world of entertainment, which has given Jennifer the satisfaction and tranquility that she was looking for so much.

Last month, a source told Us Weekly that: “Jen and John are serious. They are totally determined for a long-term future together. They have taken their time to commit to this. “

Photo: Instagram

In August 2020, the couple took a hiatus from their courtship, but rekindled their romance in May 2021, according to Page Six. And since then, the businessman has made the actress very happy.

“It’s hard to remember Jen being so happy, and she definitely feels safe and secure with John, who is unlike anyone else she has dated,” a source told Us Weekly.

“He’s hugely successful in his own right, of course, and she loves his mature, measured version of life,” the witness noted.

“Being with someone as down to earth and calm as John is exactly what Jen needed in a partner,” she emphasized.

Before dating Miller, Garner was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2015, but they didn’t finalize their divorce until three years later in 2018, it was then that she and Jon started dating.