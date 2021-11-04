Jennifer Garner and her mysterious ring that could be an engagement

Since it became known that Jennifer Garner had resumed her courtship with John Miller, the fans of the protagonist of Pearl harbor They have not stopped following in his footsteps in search of a new proof of love or a sign that shows that the relationship between this desired Hollywood couple is progressing steadily. Ben Affleck’s ex-wife has reunited with Judy Greer, his film partner The dream of my life, whose English title is 13 Going on 30, in a virtual meeting, where He has worn a mysterious ring that has raised the suspicions of his followers.

The interpreter of Yes day wore a jewel of gold and pearls on the ring finger of his left hand, which has made her fans wonder if she is engaged to her boyfriend John Miller, with whom she began her love affair in 2018. Just a few weeks ago, sources close to the couple said on Us Weekly that the couple’s friends were betting their engagement might come soon. “Jen and John are serious”, they pointed to the middle. “They are totally determined for a long-term future together. They have taken the time to achieve it.”continued the cited source.

In January of this year they resumed their relationship after months apart. They had been together for two years, until in August 2020 they decided to break up their relationship. According to the American press, one of the main reasons for their breakup was that Miller was willing to go one step further in their relationship, while Garner was not ready to do so. After living a painful separation from Ben Aflleck, father of her three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with whom she maintains an excellent relationship and her top priority is her children. Proof of this is that the actress celebrated Halloween with her ex and the actor’s girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, asking for candy with the children in the Malibu neighborhood. “They all get along and the focus is always on the children. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween. “a source told the magazine People. “The kids are friends and they wanted to go trick or treating together. It made sense for everyone to go together,” she added.

Garner, like her ex-husband, has again a chance to love and he has regained the illusion with this attractive executive, CEO of a technology company and a restaurant chain, who in turn was previously married to the violinist Caroline Campbell in 2011 and is also the father of two girls. Both are in similar situations, they understand where they are, and their respective children have already shared game afternoons. Since they resumed their romance, the relationship has progressed from strength to strength and If they haven’t already engaged, the marriage proposal could be close.







