Jennifer Aniston’s parents were also actors and gave her this advice about her future

It is more than evident that Jennifer Aniston has earned her popularity in Hollywood based on giving away great roles in the world of acting. Of course the actress has stood out for her roles in comedies such as’ How to kill your boss’, ‘We are the Millers’ or, obviously,’Friends‘.

Despite her clear success as an actress, it seems that Jennifer’s parents in no way wanted their daughter to join the world of acting. And it is something that may surprise since the actress’s parents were also great artists.

His parents, Nancy Dow and John Aniston they had a long acting experience. Both of them made a name for themselves thanks to their appearances on some television series. Nancy made her appearance in series like ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ or ‘The Wild West’. For its part, John, is well known for his role in ‘Days of our live’ o ‘Gilmore Girls‘.

Why didn’t Jennifer Aniston’s parents want her to be an actress?

However, the success of the parents of Jennifer Aniston on television it was not something that made it easier for her to start her acting career. In fact, herself has revealed on occasion that his parents did not allow him to watch much television.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the advice that his father gave him: “The advice my father always gave me was, ‘Don’t do it. Become a doctor. Become a lawyer. ‘ I didn’t want my heart broken because I knew it was a tough business. “

And continues: “But that made me want to go for it more eagerly. Do what makes you happy and never let people lock you up. There was a time when I was on ‘Friends’ when suddenly ‘The Good Girl’ or ‘Friends with money’ came along. ”

“I thought, I have to do it and try to be something other than Rachel GreenSo I can get out of the Fruity Pebbles section and go explore the organic food court. It’s a terrible analogy, but I had to get out of there and do something different. so that they would see that I could be an actress, and I did not forget that I can do other things. I was lucky it happened, “he ends up explaining.

