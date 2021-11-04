Jay Blahnik sits down with Vitónica to discuss the new service

Today Apple Fitness + arrives in Spain and to find out more from Vitónica we have been able to interview its head: Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies. In the interview, the company executive told us about the motivations behind the creation of Apple Fitness +, the importance of being able to train at home or how design has always revolved around an immersive and motivating experience.

An immersive experience, wherever we are

One of the first things that we have discussed with Blahnik, is the root of the very creation of the service. From the first moment Apple has sought that the experience was the closest thing to being in the presence of a personal trainer. “Our entire focus was on making the experience as immersive and motivating as possible.” And all of it started from the Apple Watch experience.

From the beginning, with the Apple Watch, fitness has been a huge part of the experience. Helping people monitor their activity and workouts and helping them improve their day-to-day life by being more active was something that was included in Apple Watch from the very first generation.

While features and tools were added to motivate different user profiles at Apple they realized they had to go one step further. Here was born the idea of ​​combining personalized training, metrics, music and video to create sessions that, thanks to the personalized information collected by our watch, push us to participate.





Participate whatever our physical condition. Whether we are beginners or experts at Apple Fitness + we will find a workout just for us. A training that we can do anywhere: in front of the television at home or in front of our iPhone in a hotel room if we are traveling, for example.

Asked by what are we going to find in the service when in a few hours he arrives in our country Blahnik has answered like this:

“I think the most exciting thing that you are going to find is the connection between the Apple Watch and the content. It is very automatic and without errors regardless of whether you watch the content on the iPhone, on your Apple TV or on your iPad. To have the possibility to Seeing yourself on the screen is really motivating. “

“You will be able to see on the screen your heart rate, your activity rings, etc. I find myself always wanting to do one more workout and then another, and then I try another 10-minute workout. And that’s because it’s much more immersive than the usual video workouts. “





“No matter what your fitness level is, there is an option for you”

In reference to these metrics on the screen and to the rings, the executive considers that these are vital to stay motivated through service. This is a key factor why it is necessary to have an Apple Watch to take full advantage of Apple Fitness +.

“We have always believed that metrics are very important when it comes to giving you information, but their greatest importance is, really, in their ability to motivate us. And it is different for everyone, but when you are doing a workout, and you can see your calories active, growing and you may be in the last three minutes of training, and you see a number and you want to round it up to a bigger number in the end you are going to find yourself a little more motivated to do it. “

The full interview, published in Vitónica, is a most interesting read. And a good introduction to a service that should arrive in just a few hours. A service that, as we have already seen, invites the most professional and the newest to stay more active, and all in the most fun way possible.