I’ve tried these $ 14 wireless earbuds … and they blew my mind

Yes, these truly wireless headphones are only $ 14 if you enter the code. No, they don’t sound as good as the more expensive ones. Yes, they are fine for exercising and walking the dog. No, they do not have a very clear sound (Photo: Amazon).

See if you belong to any of these categories:

You want cheap headphones that you can keep in a gym bag and don’t have to worry about losing them or putting them in the washing machine.

You need an inexpensive gift for an invisible friend or any other social event.

Have you ever wondered if you really need to spend $ 129 or more for Apple AirPods?

Let me help you. I just tried a pair of unbranded wireless headphones that cost only $ 14, $ 14 if you enter the promo code! Z2ZYS39V! Are they really good? Keep reading.

(Pro tip: You can enjoy free shipping on this item and almost everything you buy if you have Amazon Prime. Not a member yet? No problem: sign up here to try Prime for free 30 days.)

These wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds that you can get for $ 14 are effectively water and sweat resistant.

What quality do they have

Although the product page says that the brand is CasemartUSA, this name is not found on the product. It just says “TWS,” which is the industry abbreviation for “truly wireless stereo.”

Never mind. Amazon has in its catalog an endless amount of headphones of doubtful origin. The question at hand is: how good can a $ 14 headset be?

They are honestly not amazing. The sound has a bass too high and, in general, it is fuzzy, especially if the volume is turned up. I like to listen to things at a fairly low volume while working, but the lowest level available is not low enough.

But are they good for sports, walking the dog, weeding the garden and that sort of thing? My answer is yes, because in those situations, the sound quality doesn’t matter much (that’s especially true if you’re listening to podcasts or audiobooks).

Headphones fit well (at least in my ears; yours I don’t know), they have reliable touch controls, a sweat-resistant design and a battery with a good autonomy. I like that the charging case has a little click mechanism so it doesn’t pop open by accident (the same can’t be said for cases with a magnet closure).

Continue reading the story

Remember: $ 14. It’s pretty hard to beat as a gift for an invisible friend or an event like that.

Now, if you give a lot of importance to the quality of the sound, then it is better that you opt for other options.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We can receive a part of the purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | Are you worried about climate change? These are the actions that cannot be postponed to take better care of the planet