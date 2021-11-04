Mark Wahlberg is a 50-year-old actor who has eaten 11,000 calories a day as part of preparing for the role in his next film. Unlike a person who wants to lose weight, the interpreter has not had to follow a diet rich in nutrients or exercise. Although more than one may think that this is the dream routine, Wahlberg states that regrets having to gain weight.

In an interview on the television program The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, referred to in turn by Lad Bible, the actor confesses that “unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories and the next two, 11,000 calories. “Wahlberg recalls that” it was fun for an hour “because” it is physically very hard. ”

To lose weight you need to eat healthy and exercise regularly. However, Wahlberg’s routine implied that, “even when he was full, he would wake up from a nap and keep eating.” Like people who want to lose weight eat five times a day, he had to administer food to your body “every three hours”, which was “not fun.”

He wanted to materialize his dream

Although more than one person believes that any time is a good time to lose weight, Mark Wahlberg believes that it is more difficult to gain and lose weight as we age. According to him, “once the metabolism starts to slow down, it gets more complicated.” However, the actor seems to be happy with his decision: “I had been trying to make this movie for six years and we only had 30 days to shoot it. So I wanted it to come true.”

On the other hand, Mark’s personal chef has shed light on the diet that the interpreter followed to gain weight. The professional has detailed that “his first breakfast consisted of two eggs.” Next, “he would do his training and around five or six in the morning I would make him eight eggs, six strips of bacon, a cup of rice, two tablespoons of olive oil and a protein shake.”

A diet rich in rice

This diet was intended to gain weight and “help build a little more muscle,” said the cook. The chef added that “three hours later, he prepared a dish with minced meat or turkey, either in the form of a hamburger or cake, which used to be accompanied by another cup of rice. ”

The next meal, which took place three hours later, usually consisted of half a roast chicken and a new cup of rice. As every diet involves innovating on some occasions, the cook sometimes prepared “a plate of cooked spinach accompanied by beets”, which was boiling anyway.

“After two main courses, Mark ate a veal or pork chop of a quarter of a kilo and a piece of salmon of 100 grams with rice and beet “, has described the chef. Three hours later, he took 225 grams of steak, the same amount of fish” like a sea bass “and accompanied by” tons Made of veggies”.