Isla Calavera celebrates 20 years of Alejandro Amenábar’s film ‘The Others’

The film won eight Goya Awards and Nicole Kidman was nominated for a Golden Globe. / DA

Two weeks before the inauguration of the V Canary Island Fantasy Film Festival Calavera, which is held from November 19 to 27, tomorrow Friday (7:00 p.m.) will take place in Multicines Tenerife, in La Laguna, a pre-festival activity that will give the opportunity to enjoy on the big screen of the thriller supernatural horror The others, by Alejandro Amenábar, for the 20th anniversary of its premiere. The session will include a discussion.

Filmed in Spain in English and with an international cast led by Nicole Kidman, Fionnula Flanagan and the children Alakina Mann and James Bentley, The others tells a ghost story set in 1945, in a secluded mansion on the island of Jersey, in the English Channel. Written, directed and set to music by Amenábar, it won 8 of the 15 Goya for which it was nominated, including those for best film, direction, sound and photography. Nicole Kidman was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance.

Tickets are on sale at the box office of cinemas and on the web www.multicinestenerife.com. The proceeds obtained will be donated to those affected by the volcanic eruption of La Palma.

PROGRAMMING

The festival has just announced new titles in its programming that also address supernatural terror, within the range of themes that will include the Official Selection of Feature Films in competition: The Medium, And they all will burn, Are and The other side. From Banjong Pisanthanakun, the festival presents the terrifying story of shamanism and possessions The Medium.

With a cast headed by Macarena Gómez, Rodolfo Sancho, Ana Milan, Fernando Cayo and Saturnino García (Isla Calavera Award for Best Actor 2020, for Vampus Horror Tales), director David Hebrero proposes the thriller Horror And all will burn.

Written and directed by Ivan Kavanagh, Are stars Andy Matichak and Emile Hirsch. It tells the story of a boy with a mysterious illness and his mother, who has to decide how far she is willing to go to protect him from the terrifying forces of her past.

Of Swedish production, the official section includes The other side, directed by Tord Danielsson and Oskar Mellander, about a family that moves to a new house in a small town, where their son will make a new friend.