Isaac Rabin was assassinated 26 years ago, when he sought imperfect peace with Palestine

On November 4, 1995, the prime minister was assassinated in Tel Aviv Isaac rabin, at the hands of an extremist Jew named Yigal Amir.

26 years ago, the crime occurred at the end of a rally in support of the peace process that he had started after the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993.

In the early 1990s, the leaders of Israel and Palestine secret talks began in Norway. This led to the creation of the Palestinian Authority, a provisional government that administered the territories occupied by Israel at the time. After the signing, those territories were evicted. Precisely this fact and the very signing of the agreements, was the fuse that ignited the fury of a part of the Jewish people who claimed the territories as their own.

25 years after the assassination of Isaac Rabin

The killer was a law student and was only 25 years old. From the beginning Yigal amir strongly opposed the signing of the Accords because he believed that a Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank, would nullify the biblical inheritance claimed through the settlements.

The Accords recognized the states of Israel and Palestine. They envisaged 5 years of autonomy for the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, enough time to establish a definitive status for the two territories.

What Isaac Rabin left when he was assassinated

As a milestone in the history of the Arab-Israeli peace, the Oslo Accords were signed by Isaac Rabin and Yasser Arafat and a year later, in 1994, the two leaders together with Simón Pérez, received the Nobel Peace Prize.

The previous details and those that happened during the signing can be remembered with Steven Spielberg’s film OSLO, which premiered on HBO a few months ago.

In 1994, Benjamin Netanyahu, Rabin’s successor, annulled the Oslo Accords upon assuming power and the struggle continued. The conflict between Arabs and Jews has indecipherable biblical dates, but the declared war began in May 1948 with the proclamation of the State of Israel by the UN.

Immediately afterwards, the armies of the Arab Alliance invaded the territories occupied by the Jews and thus began a war that continues to this day.

The murderer of Isaac Rabin.

The politician and diplomat Jan Egeland was the promoter of the Oslo Accords. As Secretary of State of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in 1990 he was entrusted with the task of promoting peace talks between representatives of the Israeli government and the PLO government, in Oslo.

As chief negotiators of the state of Israel were the prime minister Isaac rabin and Uri Savir (today Honorary Head of the Peres Center for Peace in Telaviv). On the other side were Yaser Arafat and Ahmed Qurei who later served as Prime Minister of Palestine between 2003 and 2006.

After the termination of the Oslo Accords, in an interview, Jan Egeland replied that it was better to have reached an agreement than not to have done so. “A flawed peace is better than a perfect war”, he concluded.

Today the main disputes continue to be the sovereignty of the Gaza Strip and West Bank, the status of the eastern part of Jerusalem, the fate of Israeli settlements and Palestinian refugees, among others.

Imperfect Peace

This week the Jews rejected an agreement that would allow them to stay 15 more years in Jerusalem, without being expelled by the Palestinians, who claim the eastern part of the Holy City as their own capital.

The proposal was presented by the Supreme Court and would have made the Jews on tenants protected from being evicted during that time. However, the Jews want to stay in Jerusalem for justice and not for the signing of the agreement that could weaken the situation of their families in the future and force them to pay rent.

When we believe that something belongs to us and they want to take it away, we have two ways out: Give in to live in peace or fight to keep it. That duality enveloped and surrounds public opinion around the issue of the war between Palestine and the state of Israel.

Isaac Rabin, the Israeli prime minister of the 1990s, chose to give in and cost him his life.

