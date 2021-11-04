International Handball Federation changes the rule and will not force the use of a bikini

The International Handball Federation (IFH for its acronym in English) changed the regulations related to the dress of the players of volleyball Beach, they are no longer required to play in a bikini.

Rule number 4, prior to this modification, was as follows: “Women must wear a bikini where the top must be a fitted sports bra with openings in the arms. The bottom must not have more than four inches on the sides. “.

Now, after modifying the IFH which will come into effect on January 1, 2022, the regulation states that “the women’s team uniform consists of a tight-fitting tank top, tight shorts and permitted accessories”, which makes the choice of clothing something optional.

This change in the regulations comes after the controversy generated during the European Championship Bulgaria 2021, in which the selection of Norway She was fined 1,500 euros for refusing to play her matches in the mandatory bikinis, something that the players considered sexist and uncomfortable.

The sports ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway seconded the athletes -after the sanction to the team Norwegian- by a letter that they sent to the International Federation to lobby for the change in the dress code.

“We emphasize the need for action not only for the good of current female athletes, but to support all athletes, regardless of gender or origin, to remain in sport,” the leaders signed.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: NASCAR: ENRIQUE FERRER, WITH THE GOAL OF FINISHING THIRD IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP