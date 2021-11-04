Influencer Paola Suárez broadcasts purchase live and explains why not wait for El Buen Fin

The Good End, which is celebrated from November 10 to 18, is one of the most anticipated dates of the year for brands and stores, due to the opportunity they have to move their inventories.

El Buen Fin has also become one of the key dates that brands expect to carry out transcendent activities in the market.

Although the statement made by Paola Suárez is noteworthy, one of the qualities of El Buen Fin is that these dates become a benchmark within the market.

The good end which is about to start next Wednesday, November 10, has added a series of detractors, who through their testimonies have revealed why they will not wait until said dates of apparent discounts, to carry out their purchases, as has happened with the influencer Paola Suárez.

During these days, the work that brands have to carry out is notorious, to promote their supposed discounts, this in an effort against the negative reputation that the date has earned due to bad experiences that have been lived.

Faced with such incidents, an aspect that we cannot lose sight of in its implementation is how various personalities begin to join in around these dates and their statements become a terrible reference for this meeting of “discounts”.

Influencer explains why he will not buy during El Buen Fin

The influencer Paola Suárez, who on YouTube has more than 300 thousand subscribers, has made the live broadcast of the purchase of a washing machine and the fact has attracted attention because in such an act, the youtuber has explained to more than 50 thousand users who followed his transmission, which he has decided to buy before El Buen Fin, due to references from friends, who operate supposed promotions on this date.

According to Suárez, who gained popularity for starring in the viral video of “The losses”, this has recognized that after the references of friends who work in stores where the Good End is activated, they know that the prices of the products are raised so that on those dates they are offered at the regular price.

In her warning, the influencer regretted that the promotions that are activated on these dates are not clear and, on the contrary, become a reason to go into debt with the purchase of products in the face of deceptive promotions, which in many cases are only limited to payment for months without interest.

Moment when the influencer explains why not buy at El Buen Fin:

Beyond the complaint made by Suárez before his more than 50 thousand users who followed his transmission, there are elements that are worth taking into account of said video such as the fact that the purchase was carried out at Walmart, one of the stores that are not listed in the El Buen Fin store catalog, after leaving the National Association of Self-service and Department Stores (ANTAD) together with chains such as Oxxo or Starbucks.

Another aspect that is striking about this complaint is the importance that savings are having to carry out the cash purchase of products and there is a phenomenal figure that proves that this phenomenon is an average among the Mexican consumer. And it is that according to a study carried out by Worldpay, the platform found that during 2020, the most critical year of the health contingency, 18 percent of consumers made an online purchase by paying for it with their debit card .

