Indiana Jones 5 crew member dies during filming in Morocco

MADRID, Nov. 4 (CulturaOcio) –

Nic Cupac, a 54-year-old camera operator who has worked on film for such popular franchises as Harry Potter, Star wars or Jurassic park, has been found dead in his hotel room in Morocco, where he was staying while filming the next fifth installment of the Indiana Jones saga.

In a statement, Disney, the studio behind the film’s production, has mourned the death of “an incredibly talented partner and member of the film community who will be sorely missed”.

The authorities are still investigating the cause of his death although, according to reports The New York PostEverything indicates that Cupac died of natural causes. The technician, who has also worked on Guardians of the Galaxy, the Paddington sequel or the most recent Venom: There Will Be Carnage, was one of the last additions to the Indiana Jones team 5, whose filming and consequent release date, have already suffered several delays.

Now, the death of Cupac could mean a new return for the film starring again by Harrison Ford, which is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 30, 2023. The film directed by James mangold (‘Logan’, ‘Le Mans’ 66′), who replaced Steven Spielberg at the helm of production, will presumably suppose Ford’s latest adventure as the mythical archaeologist. A character with whom he debuted in 1981 in the film Raiders of the lost ark and that has grossed almost $ 2 billion at the box office with its four previous installments.

Set in the 60s, Indiana Jones 5 It will show the plot of a former Nazi scientist who has been hired by the US government to work for NASA. Mangold, in addition to directing the film, is co-writing the script with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. Along with Harrison Ford, they will be in this fifth installment Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas.