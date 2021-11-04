In an intense pose, Sommer Ray thrills by wearing a translucent bodysuit

Once again, the young American model, Sommer ray became a trend in the world of the web due to an attractive photo session that he uploaded on his Instagram profile, with which he captivated hundreds of thousands of people by being seen in a flirtatious pose while wearing a tight lycra garment with transparencies that left more than one breathless.

It is well known that the famous internet celebrity has gained quite a bit of popularity in recent years thanks to slightly risque posts that he shares on his social networks, especially Instagram, a platform on which he is about to reach 27 million followers with the help of his devoted fans.

So it is not at all strange that each of her publications almost always captures the eyes of millions of people, who in addition to leaving their little red heart never forget to write hundreds of messages full of compliments to the beautiful influencer in the comments section.

This time, Sommer had no problem publishing a couple of images through his personal account on the camera’s social network, with which he caused a heat wave among his fans by modeling on a luxurious car while taking off some clothes from above in intense pose.

As can be seen in the postcards, the popular model wore a fitted translucent black bodysuit that perfectly framed each of her curves, at the same time that she removed her jacket and hung it over her shoulder, wearing her long wavy hair. loose on his chest.

Obviously, Ray accompanied the publication with an interesting phrase that he placed in the description of the photographs, where he wrote “I want to take a little walk with you”, in addition to tagging Roadstarr Motorsports, the car store that is promoting in this session.

The publication, as expected, was very well received by users and they immediately appeared on the platform to leave their little red hearts, which managed to add more than 801 thousand reactions of likes, among which the name of the famous one stood out. mexican playmate Celia lora.

