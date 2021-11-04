In 6 days if you do not meet this requirement you will not be able to log into your Google account

Google announced in May that it would make two-step verification mandatory for all its users, before the end of the year, and now we have a final date for it.

“By the end of 2021, we plan to automatically enroll 150 million users of Google, additional in 2SV and we require that 2 million creators of Youtube activate it, ”the company said.

As of November 9, Google It will provide an additional layer in protecting your users’ data on a global level. Most only have one layer of security, which is the password to protect your accounts.

And the reality is that many times, these passwords are used in all the applications that users have; so they become vulnerable to hacks. The objective of this measure seems to be to sensitize us about the threats we face when browsing the internet and to provide us with resources to be more protected.

It is because of this that Google will request the use of 2-step verification. Now every time you want to log in for the first time, on an unknown device, you will need to use your cell phone to verify your identity.

Google is sending out emails and in-app notices about enabling 2-Step Verification and notes that it will be activated automatically within 6 days, starting today.

The message reads as follows: “After entering the password, you will need to complete a second step on the phone. Please keep your phone handy when you log in. Two-Step Verification will be activated automatically on November 9. If you wish, you can activate this function. »

Accessing your Google account will work differently

You will enter your password: Every time you enter Google , you will log in with your password as usual.

Every time you enter , you will log in with your password as usual. You will be asked for something extra: The user will receive an SMS or an email with a one-time password (OTP) each time they log in, to verify their identity.

If you’ve been waiting to enable 2SV on your device, now is the time, before Google does it for you.

How to activate 2-step verification manually?

Open your account Google In the navigation pane, open “Security” On “Login in Google”, Choose 2-Step Verification> Get Started Follow the steps that appear on the screen

So you are already warned, your account will be more secure!