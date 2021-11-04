Ileana Dávila reveals that Rayados wanted her as the Women’s DT

Editorial Mediotiempo

After leaving Pumas Female, Ileana Davila could have reached the bench of Striped, because the coach who is now a commentator on TUDN, revealed that she found out she was part of the shortlist that studied the Monterrey Soccer Club.

It was in an interview with POSTA Deportes that Dávila commented:

“I know I was in a shortlist, but they never approached me. Apparently we were only three people, and they chose who would stay with the technical direction,” revealed DT.

Monterrey leaned for Eva Mirror and Ileana took the adventure of the microphones to be a commentator in the women’s duels.

Regarding his departure from Pumas, he pointed out how complicated the news of his dismissal was. “It was difficult and surprising for me too. We did not reach an agreement and the separation occurred, but I never wanted to leave Pumas“.

Dávila felt very comfortable in the UNAM, so he regretted leaving and more when in the Liga MX Women it is already being invested in basic forces.