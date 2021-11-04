Ikea now sells sound absorbing curtains

Good fences make good neighbors, but it is not possible to put a fence inside a small apartment to help keep the peace between two people who live there. As an alternative, Ikea, which is betting on smart home devices lately, now sell curtains that absorb sound, perhaps the smartest purchase anyone could make for their home.

Given the state the world is in today, there are many reasons to pay $ 189 for a purifier of table air to help reduce the amount of air pollution you are breathing, or to help you cope with the decision to cook fish. But what about noise pollution? Nobody wants to spend their life wearing a pair of hearing aids with Noise Cancellation because a partner of home does not watch television at a reasonable volume level while eating Doritos as loudly as a cow eats her food. A better solution is to simply use a curtain.

Ikea assures that its new Gunnlaug blinds are made from chenille yarn with a special weave process that “has 50% to 100% more absorption of medium and high sound frequencies than other fabrics of similar quality and weight.” The Swedish furniture manufacturer even boasts that Gunnlaug curtains are certified ISO 354, which is an official standard used to measure and verify the acoustic absorption capabilities of “materials used as wall or ceiling treatments”.

For optimal sound insulation or damping performance, Ikea recommends hanging curtains with additional pleats somewhere between 8 and 13 centimeters from the wall. They won’t make a noisy housemate completely disappear, but Ikea promises they’ll help reduce echoes and reverb at higher frequencies, like when someone rings plates and silverware in the kitchen at 3:00 a.m. Gunnlaug curtains will cost you $ 50 for a 1.5 meter wide section, so covering an entire apartment might be expensive, but it’s still cheaper than living alone.