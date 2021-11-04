Ikea earned 17% less at the end of its year and warns of the impact of rising costs

MADRID, Nov. 4 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Inter Ikea Group registered a net profit of 1,433 million euros at the end of its fiscal year, ended last August, which represents a 17.2 percent drop compared to its result of the previous fiscal year, as announced by the company , which warned that in the current year it will only absorb a part of the increase in costs.

“Raw material shortages and the global transportation crisis have affected Inter Ikea Group’s margins. Although our costs increased, we did everything we could to keep prices stable for our retailers in fiscal 2021,” stated Martin van Dam, CFO of the company.

In this sense, the multinational warned that fiscal year 2022 will be a difficult year for the company and the Ikea franchise system due to the uncertainty for the business derived from the rising costs of raw materials and maritime transport, as well as the persistent transport limitations, which implies difficulties in replenishing inventories.

In this regard, Van Dam indicated that the Swedish manufacturer cannot continue to guarantee fixed prices for retailers in these difficult conditions, although he noted that the company will absorb “part of the cost increase during fiscal 2022”.

Ikea closed the last fiscal year with a record turnover of 41,900 million euros, which is equivalent to an increase of 5.8 percent with respect to the income recorded the previous year and 1.4 percent in relation to the last year prior to the pandemic.

The company, which this year ended the publication of its iconic catalog, highlighted the momentum of Ikea’s online channels, which received more than 5 billion visitors this year and whose retail sales increased 73 percent.