“I will not pay $ 28 million”: Tom Hanks refused to travel to space

Tom Hanks revealed that William Shatner’s space trip was offered to him first but rejected the offer because he was unwilling to pay a $ 28 million fee for the flight.

Shatner was launched into space last month as part of a plan devised by Amazon’s majority shareholder, Jeff Bezos. The star of Star trek The 90-year-old became the oldest person to have traveled into space.

During his appearance in Jimmy Kimmel Live!Hanks talked about his own flirtation with space travel.

“Is it true that Jeff Bezos asked you to go to space before William Shatner?” Asked the host.

“Well yeah, as long as I pay,” Hanks said. “And, you know, it cost $ 28 million, or something like that.

“I’m fine, Jimmy, I’m fine. But I won’t pay 28 [millones] of dollars”.

Shatner and Hanks aren’t the only Hollywood stars who have been offered a trip to the afterlife.

Last year, it was announced that Tom Cruise would be traveling into space to shoot a new movie, alongside director Doug Liman. The film is a joint effort between NASA’s SpaceX program and Elon Musk.

Read more: William Shatner leads Blue Origin’s new space voyage

Earlier this year, Russian actress Yulia Peresild and filmmaker Klim Shipenko became the first people to shoot a fictional movie in space.

The film, titled Challenge, will tell the story of a surgeon who is sent to a space station to save a crew member with deadly heart disease.