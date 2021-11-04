Hugh Jackman publishes photo with his mother who abandoned him; reveals how he managed to forgive her

Hugh jackman he is one of the most popular and recognized faces in the world; however, his life has not been easy. The actor has faced, on two occasions, skin cancer, in addition to the abandonment of his mother when he was a child.

Despite the difficulties, the protagonist of Wolverine He has always shown his love and commitment to his wife and children, which makes him an admirable man.

In recent days, the actor published, on his social networks, a photo with his mother, whom he forgave despite her helplessness.

“At that time, it was difficult. One of the things I remember the most is that horrible feeling that people were talking about you and looking at you because it was strange that your mother was leaving. For many years I thought it was not going to be forever, so I held onto that. Until the age of 12 or 13 I thought Mom and Dad would get back together, realizing it wasn’t going to happen was probably the hardest moment, “Hugh Jackman recounted in a 2012 interview.

The actor decided to find his mother and talk to her, as he did not know the true reason for his abandonment.

“She was in the hospital after I was born suffering from postpartum depression, she had emigrated from England and there was no support network for her, besides the fact that Dad was at work all day, and you realize that as parents we make mistakes, “said the Hollywood actor.

Hugh began the forgiveness process when he married Deborra-Lee Furness, with whom he adopted two children. This action has provoked the admiration and respect of his followers.

“There comes a time in life when you have to stop blaming other people for how you feel or for the misfortunes in your life,” he said.

