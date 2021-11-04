Hubble’s third failure so far this year

Image : POT

The Hubble Space Telescope has entered failsafe mode, something that is starting to be worrisome given the number of times it has done so. . They go three times this year. The espe Mission officials have yet to identify the source of the problem.

The problem was detected in the afternoon of October 23, when several error messages from Hubble’s scientific instruments pointed to a “lack of synchronization of the messages.” These messages are what allow the instruments to respond adequately to the requests for data and commands that are sent to them from the control center on the ground. Technicians from the Hubble mission proceeded to restart the telescope and operations were able to resume the next day.

Everything seemed to be going well, but on October 25 at 2:38 p.m. the same error appeared. Scientific instruments were trying to read a list of missing timing messages. Technicians put the telescope in safe mode, and the space observatory has yet to come out of that state. NASA insists that Hubble’s instruments are “healthy” and that the telescope will simply stay in that mode for the duration of the error investigation.

Launched in orbit in 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope has provided us with spectacular views of the cosmos and a mountain of invaluable scientific data. The observatory, a joint project between NASA and ESA, was designed to last 15 years, but it is still operating with only the occasional failure. Current diagnostics indicate that the telescope could continue to function throughout this 1920s and possibly the 1930s.

Mission specialists are trying to control the current problem, an apparent synchronization failure, by analyzing the data coming from the satellite. Thus themselves, they are looking for new ways to collect data from the telescope, a research process that will take a week. A specific date has not yet been set for the observatory to return to its regular schedule.

The incident is the third to force Hubble into safe mode so far this year. For now the technicians have managed to get the observatory working again. The most worrisome failure took place on June 13, when Hubble gave an error in the electrical control unit. It took NASA a month to fix the problem and was only able to do it thanks to jumping into one of the telescope’s recurring backup systems. The other ruling took place in March. Before that it failed in 2008, 2018 and 2019.

Hubble is an incredible machine that will hopefully last much longer. Fortunately, his replacement is already on the way. The James Webb Space Telescope is the future of space exploration direct optics Its launch is scheduled for December 18 of this year.