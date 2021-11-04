How will Honda’s 2021 turbo affect Red Bull in Mexico?

In Formula 1 it rarely happens that on the eve of a grand prix the team that starts as the favorite admits that role. “On paper, the next two circuits are quite high, Mexico and Brazil, and they should be more suitable for us,” he confirmed. Helmut Marko last week, assuming the recent history of racing at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

In both 2017 and 2018 Verstappen prevailed with superiority, taking 19 seconds to Bottas in 2017 and 17 seconds to Vettel Next year.

In 2019 Verstappen, author of pole position, made life difficult with a sanction he received for not respecting the yellow flags, but in terms of performance he was once again the fastest on the track. All this in years in which the Red Bull was not the car to beat, but at an altitude of 2,200 meters, the cars of Adrian newey they have always been confirmed at a higher level.

Thanks to the great downforce (Monte Carlo version spoilers are used in Mexico!), But not only for that. It is also a matter of power units, and both Renault (first) like Sling They (later) benefited from a larger turbine size than Mercedes’.

The 2,240 meters of altitude of the Mexico City they put the Endothermic V6, which are very sensitive to air, and engineers rely on the turbocharger to compensate for the loss of power. From that point of view, Honda has historically had an advantage, but on the eve of next weekend’s race, the margin (which still exists) could be even smaller than in the past.

Aim and do not miss anything

How big is the turbo on the Honda F1 engine?

When Sling introduced at the beginning of the season the new power unit, called RA621H, the Japanese technicians underlined the great work done in the smaller combustion chamber, the angle of the valves, the approximation of the cylinders, the energy recovery system and, more generally, in the objective of reducing the dimensions as much as possible. general, thus compacting the power unit even beyond the objectives set at the beginning of the project. In that process, it was later learned, the turbine was also involved, the dimensions of which were revised.

On the eve of the Mexican Grand Prix, the question is about the extent of the reduction in the size of the turbo, or if the Honda technicians have adjusted the measurements little or if the intervention was greater.

According to information gathered by Honda personnel, the change was not small, a potentially important indication given the challenge that awaits all cars (and their engines) on the straights of the circuit that bears the name of the Rodríguez brothers.

How efficient will the Mercedes be in Mexico?

Another question mark on the eve of the Mexico race is the Mercedes’ efficiency, especially on the long main straight, which is more than a kilometer long.

The W12 confirmed an excellent top speed on circuits such as Monza and Sochi, that is, tracks that do not have many twisty sections like the one in Austin, in which (according to Red Bull) the Mercedes system must be configured with certain values ​​so as not to lose excessively in sectors with high speed curves.

The layout of the Mexican circuit is more a stop and go, and on paper it is well suited to the characteristics of the Mercedes, which could find good potential on the straights. The weekend, which on paper appears to be one of the most favorable for Max Verstappen, could bring some surprises, despite some optimism at Red Bull.

The 2021 season, however, has shown us that it is always possible to expect script twists, and even in one of the dates that seem more inclined beforehand, it is better not to gamble too much on the forecasts.