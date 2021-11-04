We are going to explain to you how to use WhatsApp photo editor for computer, which works both in the browser versions and in WhatsApp Desktop for Windows or macOS. It is a new function that has gone unnoticed, and that can help you when sharing images from your computer with WhatsApp.

When you are going to send a photo from your computer via WhatsApp, before sending it you will enter an editor. In this editor, in addition to being able to crop or rotate the photo, you will also be able to do other things like add text, emojis or stickers. You will even be able to paint over the photo with a brush, which can help highlight a specific part or make a mark. When finished, then you can send it.

WhatsApp Desktop Photo Editor

The first thing you have to do is enter the conversation you want in WhatsApp for desktop, and choose the option to send photos. For that, you have to click on the option to send files, which appears to the left of the text box with a clip icon. When the options are displayed, you choose the one of Photos and videos.

A file explorer window on your computer will open. Here, you simply have to choose the photo you want to share through the app. To do this, you will be able to explore all the folders you have on your computer.

when you choose the photo, you will go directly to the WhatsApp photo editor for your computer. In this editor, you will see the preview of the photo, and at the top you have the buttons for everything you can do. Below that, you may see options related to the option you have chosen, such as the colors if you choose the pencil to draw. These are the available options, from left to right:

You can choose and put emojis on the photo as stickers, resizing them and putting them wherever you want.

You can choose and put the stickers you have in WhatsApp on the photo as stickers, changing their size and putting them wherever you want.

You can add a text to the photo, which by default will appear inside a text box. You can choose the text color, the font you want to use and the background you want to put on it.

You can paint on the photo with the mouse. You can choose the color of the brush and the size you want the brush to be.

You can crop the photo to choose which part to send, and rotate it to your liking.

You can undo the last change that you have applied with the editor in the photo, or redo it again.

All you have to do is edit the photo as you want and send it. The person you send it to will receive it as it has been after the changes you have made, they will not see the original. At the moment, this can only be done with photos, and not with videos.