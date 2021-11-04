How to unlock fixed ladders and cooking recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

After the recent Nintendo Direct and the release of update 2.0, now we have an interesting detail related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We speak effectively of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to the Nintendo Direct and the game update that we saw recently. Remember that they are already available new features in the game, offered ahead of time.

As you know, fans already have outstanding news, so it is certainly great that they can now receive this content. Among them, we have been able to know how to unlock fixed ladders and cooking recipes:

Ladder Installation Kit Recipe: You can unlock the new feature of placing permanent ladders on the cliffs of your island by getting the Ladder Installation Kit recipe from Mini Nook’s closet for 2,000 berries. Start cooking: you can start using the new kitchen feature in version 2.0 by purchasing the Recipes + for 2,000 Nook miles at the Nook Terminal in the Resident Services Building! More cooking recipes at Mini Nook: You can expand your DIY kitchen options by purchasing the Mini Nook Cabinet Kitchen Basic Recipe Set for 4,980 Bells. Ways to get cooking recipes: In addition to buying recipes, you can discover new cooking recipes by blowing up balloons in the sky and fishing in the waters of your island!

We will be attentive in case any more are confirmed.

What do you think about it? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, including all the news from the presentation, at this link.

Via.